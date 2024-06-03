'Best college baseball atmosphere,' Texas A&M LHP Ryan Prager recaps win vs. Longhorns
Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager had a strong performance Saturday night at Blue Bell Park during a 4-2 win in 11 innings against Texas in the Bryan-College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Prager was given a no decision after tossing 6.1 frames and allowing 4 hits, 4 walks and 2 runs with 7 strikeouts on 87 pitches.
