'Best college baseball atmosphere,' Texas A&M LHP Ryan Prager recaps win vs. Longhorns

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Ryan Prager (18) chases a ground ball hit by the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager had a strong performance Saturday night at Blue Bell Park during a 4-2 win in 11 innings against Texas in the Bryan-College Station Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Prager was given a no decision after tossing 6.1 frames and allowing 4 hits, 4 walks and 2 runs with 7 strikeouts on 87 pitches.

