Best coaching rivalries in NFL playoff history 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew go back in time to find the best coaching rivalries in NFL playoff history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching job.
Mayfield, who has received death threats on social media, wants to focus on his family and "get right."
One of the themes from the Rams this week has been what winning a Super Bowl would mean for the record of defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and linebacker Von Miller both mentioned their desire to see Donald add that line to the already sterling list of accomplishments he’s had in the [more]
As Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has proven time and time again, it’s hard out here for a Black man trying to become an NFL head coach. And even once you miraculously reach the promised land—no thanks to the league’s Rooney Rule, which only serves to taunt and further humiliate qualified Black candidates—it’s still an uphill battle—as evidenced by the unjust dismissals of David Culley (who was recently fired as head coach of the Houston Texans) and Brian Flores (who suff
Tom Brady had some thoughts on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who took quite a different approach to his longevity than the Buccaneers quarterback.
Sean Payton insists he won’t coach this season but left open the door to return to the sideline at some point. For now, he’s fielding calls from television executives. The obvious concerns are twofold. One is the same one Jon Gruden faced when he was on Monday Night Football: Is a coach not fully retired [more]
Hall of Fame head coach and three-time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs threw his support for Washingtons new name and its direction under Ron Rivera.
Most Browns fans realize Rodgers to Cleveland is unlikely but still interesting to think about. As he did in 2021 with Randall Cobb, Rodgers wants his guys with him wherever he plays in 2022:
Aaron Rodgers is once again the biggest story of the NFL offseason, and his decision will have ramifications that are felt across the NFL.
Ridley would be joining forces with some other fellow former Crimson Tide stars!
Jimmy Garoppolo is a lightning rod topic, and former Eagles QB Jeff Garcia burned himself by delivering a truly awful and mean-spirited take on the 49ers quarterback. By Adam Hermann
New York Giants owner John Mara used a phrase that indicates how NFL teams feel about Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and his trade value.
Uno finished fifth, not first at one outlet.
The Bears need to get the offensive coordinator hire right, and they could be well on their way in interviewing Pep Hamilton.
New Bears HC Matt Eberflus is aiming to hire Rich Bisaccia as the team's special teams coordinator.
Rob Gronkowski has learned how to block outside noise.
Byron Leftwich remains the frontrunner for Jaguars head coaching job, but a sticking point in negotiations is how control of the roster will be handled.
The first clue that change was coming for the Raiders arrived when the team clumsily fired G.M. Mike Mayock. The next clue, which technically was the first clue, came when the Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots executive Dave Ziegler for the not-yet-vacant Raiders G.M. job. The latest clue came when rumors began to make [more]
The offensive coordinator hire will be key for new Bears HC Matt Eberflus. Here are some candidates:
The Bears have found their new head coach in Matt Eberflus. Here's what you need to know about Chicago's new coach.