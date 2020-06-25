Who are the best closers in Red Sox history? Ranking the Top 5

For 86 years, the job of the Red Sox closer was never to be the last man standing.

Nearly a century of futility meant none of them had a chance to record the final out of the World Series, because the Red Sox always found ways to lose on the rare occasions they got there at all.

That was true of Ellis Kinder, one of baseball's first closers, and it was true of the Monster, Dick Radatz, too. It stayed that way until Keith Foulke stabbed a grounder in 2004, unleashing a new era in team history.

Since that day, four men have tossed the last out of a World Series, and two of them are on this list.

One name you won't find: Craig Kimbrel. A three-time All-Star during his Red Sox career, Kimbrel recorded 108 saves in a Boston uniform, but for our money, these five men were better.

