Who is the best choice as Jeff Lebby's replacement as OU football's offensive coordinator?

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

NORMAN — OU finished just short of the Big 12 Championship Game, thanks to Oklahoma State’s comeback win over BYU.

But while the Sooners aren’t playing this week, as they await their bowl fate, there is still plenty going on with OU football.

Brent Venables is searching for an offensive coordinator, after Jeff Lebby was hired as Mississippi State’s head coach.

In this week’s newsletter, OU beat writers Ryan Aber and Justin Martinez discuss the opening and we look at the Sooners’ men’s basketball team, who moved into the rankings for the first time in the Porter Moser era after an impressive showing in San Diego last week:

More: OU football rewind: Why Brent Venables didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth down vs. TCU

Who should OU hire as its next offensive coordinator?

Aber: I think the simplest answer is the one that makes the most sense.

Seth Littrell.

First, Littrell is already on staff and has a relationship with the Sooners’ players and recruits, including and most importantly freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is the key to OU’s future offensive plans.

But it’s not just ease that makes Littrell the choice.

His offenses at North Carolina and North Texas were strong, showing plenty of balance..

His 2015 North Carolina offensive averaged 486.9 yards per game, 18th nationally, and was 18th in rushing at 224.4 yards per game.

Littrell had strong quarterback play at North Texas, particularly with Mason Fine under center.

There are some other strong names for Venables to consider, and he should at least explore beyond the Switzer Center, but ultimately it’s Littrell that makes the most sense.

More: Jackson Arnold 'trusts Coach Venables' to find best OC for OU football as Jeff Lebby exits

Seth Littrell works with players as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Martinez: I’ll go with Brennan Marion, who has done wonders as UNLV’s offensive coordinator.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, and they boast a fast-paced offense.

UNLV ranks 19th in the nation in points per game (35.6), fifth in red zone scoring percentage (94.3%) and fourth in third-down conversion percentage (51.1%).

Marion, 36, also has ties to the state of Oklahoma. He played wide receiver at Tulsa from 2007-08, and he served as a running backs coach at Oklahoma Baptist in 2016.

Sports Illustrated’s Jacob Davis reported on Sunday that Marion has received head coach interest from programs such as Houston, San Diego State and Oregon State. He has also received offensive coordinator interest from programs such as OU, Arkansas and Penn State.

Convincing Marion to turn down a head coach position elsewhere would be a hard sell. But if OU can land him, it’d be a good fit.

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Red-hot Oklahoma biggest riser in deep conference

How much does OU men’s basketball’s hot start change its position in the Big 12 hierarchy?

Martinez: A ton.

OU was picked to finish 12th in the Big 12 preseason poll. But after jumping out to a 6-0 record and getting ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll, the Sooners’ ceiling is considerably higher than many people expected it to be.

The Big 12 is still run by the likes of No. 5-ranked Kansas, No. 6 Houston and No. 9 Baylor. But when it comes to the rest of the conference, the Sooners can hold their own.

Texas is No. 16 in the latest AP poll, but OU actually ranks higher in KenPom (23 to 31). And while BYU is No. 19 in the AP poll, the conference newcomer could struggle getting adjusted to Big 12 play.

OU has a high-powered offense filled with good athletes, and its defense is equally formidable. It’s a well-balanced team that deserves to be taken seriously in the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football should hire Seth Littrell or Brennan Marion to run offense