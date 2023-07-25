Best Chicago Bears Twitter follows for 2023 training camp
Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday.
It’s only a matter of time before fans flock to the practice field stands to watch players such as quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver D.J. Moore, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds gear up for what should be a competitive 2023 season.
Throughout camp and leading into the regular season, plenty of information is going to come across Twitter (or X). Whether it’s local media reporters providing breaking news, podcasts dissecting a recent practice, or simply fans who have unique takes on the Bears, these accounts are just a few that you should be following.
Official
Bears Wire
The Athletic
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Sun-Times
ESPN 1000
670 The Score
NBC Sports Chicago
CHGO
Local Media
Dionne Miller (ABC)
Jim Rose (ABC)
Cassie Carlson (FOX)
Lou Canellis (FOX)
Matt Zahn (CBS)
Marshall Harris (CBS)
Leila Rahimi (NBC)
Ruthie Polinsky (NBC)
Mike Berman (NBC)
Jarrett Payton (WGN)
Josh Frydman (WGN)
Kaitlin Sharkey (WGN)
Larry Hawley (WGN)
Hub Arkush (Shaw Media)
Sean Hammond (Shaw Media)
National Media
Stacey Dales (NFL Network)
Adam Rank (NFL Network)
Kyle Brandt (NFL Network)
Carmen Vitali (FOX Sports)
Barbers Chair Network
The Bigs
Windy City Gridiron
Bear Report
Fansided
Bleacher Nation
Da Bears Blog
Podcasts
Others to follow
