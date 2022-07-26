Best Chicago Bears Twitter follows for training camp 2022
Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday.
There are already a number of storylines coming out of Lake Forest this week and more are well on the way. Linebacker Roquan Smith’s possible holdout and defensive end Robert Quinn’s status will be top-of-mind for fans heading into camp. Meanwhile, position battles and roster spot competition will ramp up when practices get underway.
Here are some Bears Twitter accounts to follow to stay current with the latest happenings at Halas Hall.
Official
Bears Wire
The Athletic
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Sun-Times
ESPN 1000
670 The Score
NBC Sports Chicago
CHGO
Barbers Chair Network
Local Media
Dionne Miller (ABC)
Cassie Carlson (FOX)
Lou Canellis (FOX)
Matt Zahn (CBS)
Leila Rahimi (NBC)
Jarrett Payton (WGN)
Josh Frydman (WGN)
Hub Arkush (Shaw Media)
Sean Hammond (Shaw Media)
National Media
Stacey Dales (NFL Network)
Adam Rank (NFL Network)
Jeremy Layton (New York Post)
Bear Report
Windy City Gridiron
Fansided
Bleacher Nation
Podcasts
Others to follow
