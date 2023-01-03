The best Cheez-It content from LSU’s bowl win

Bowl sponsors have become one of the more entertaining aspects of bowl season. In the last month, we’ve seen a DJ spin tracks on a lawn mower and mayonnaise dumped on a coach.

Cheez-It made a name for itself this bowl season, sponsoring the Cheez-It Bowl and the Citrus Bowl. Cheez-It went over the top in all the best ways. It’s really what bowl games and this time of year should be about — fun.

From Cheez-It baths to celebrations with a giant Cheez-It mascot, here is all of the best Cheez-It-related content from LSU’s emphatic bowl win over Purdue on Monday.

Ched-Z emerges

The fun got started before the game when, Ched-Z, a giant Cheez-It mascot emerged from a box.

The Cheez It emerged from the box and I thought it was going to be Prince Cheddward. pic.twitter.com/9pDqNQRcAD — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 2, 2023

The cracker. The myth. The legend. 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗱-𝗭 pic.twitter.com/Prncl0HJV2 — Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 2, 2023

Celebrations with Ched-Z

Ched-Z would play a role in a few of LSU’s celebrations throughout the game. Following an interception, [autotag]Greg Brooks Jr.[/autotag] along with a few fellow defenders made a dash for Ched-Z on the Cheez-It set.

LSU had already been penalized for an unsportsmanlike penalty following a pick earlier in the game. A video went viral showing DL coach [autotag]Jamar Cain[/autotag] putting an end to LSU’s party with Ched-Z.

Ched-Z also celebrated with LSU after [autotag]Brian Thomas Jr. [/autotag]scored.

✅ Score Touchdown

✅ Celebrate with Ched-Zpic.twitter.com/0TkS2is0xi — Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 2, 2023

Joe Foucha Cheez-It angels

Along with the giant mascot, there was the real thing too. [autotag]Joe Foucha[/autotag] took a dive into a pile of Cheez-It crackers and began doing snow angels.

Brian Kelly Cheez-It bath

Instead of a traditional Gatorade/Powerade bath, a bucket full of Cheez-It crackers was dumped on [autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag].

The Sweet Taste Of Victory pic.twitter.com/we5Fw6bYQa — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 2, 2023

Brian Kelly eats Cheez-It off the ground.

Following the Cheez-It bath, Kelly took the liberty of eating one off the ground.

THE CHEEZ IT OF VICTORY FOR BRIAN KELLY pic.twitter.com/pXb5fmGL4o — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 2, 2023

MVP Malik Nabers takes picture with Ched-Z

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Nabers had a career day, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors. He took a picture postgame along with Ched-Z and the MVP trophy.

Cheez-It Bowl title game opens 2023

The finals are set for the Camping World Kickoff later this year… pic.twitter.com/vWrK6EnOim — Camping World Kickoff (@CWKickoff) January 2, 2023

Florida State won the Cheez-It bowl last week, also played in Camping World Stadium. That makes LSU and Florida State the lone winners of Cheez-It-sponsored bowls.

This adds even more stakes to a game that was already jam-packed with narratives to begin 2023. LSU and Florida State will both return to Camping World to settle it once and for all.

