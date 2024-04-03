Here are the best Charlotte high school girls’ basketball players in the past 40 years

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its Sweet 16 basketball poll, The Charlotte Observer is honoring the top girls’ players in the poll era. Because the coverage area has changed so much through the years — it once stretched to the Triad, mountains and beach — the anniversary team will only include Mecklenburg County players. Some of the best non-Mecklenburg players will be recognized on a separate list.

Note: Until 1997, the Observer named all-star teams by region (All-Mecklenburg, All-Piedmont, All-Upper State SC). Beginning with the ‘97-98 season, the All-Observer team was born, naming the best in the entire region.

How the team was selected: A six-member panel of Observer sports reporters and correspondents selected the top girls’ players of the Sweet 16 era. In order for a player to be considered, she must have been named to at least one all-star team chosen by the media outlet during the past 40 years. Selections were based solely on the athlete’s performance during high school.

Editor's note: Viewing this story in our app? Click here for a better experience on our website.

Credits

Langston Wertz Jr. | Reporter

Steve Lyttle l Reporter

Lydia Craver | Editor

Justin Pelletier | Editor

The' Pham | Visuals Editor

Rachel Handley | Photo treatment & Design

David Newcomb | Development & Design