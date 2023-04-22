Who has the best chance to win the Big Ten West in 2023?

The Big Ten West has been undergoing a number of changes this offseason, as new coaches head into the division.

ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI for short) annually puts together statistical predictions of how each college football season will play out. The Badgers landed in the top 25 according to overall FPI scores, with Ohio State topping the list.

The metrics also said who has the best chance of winning the west division, all the way from the worst odds to the best odds.

Here is a look at where the Badgers and the rest of the division stand according to ESPN FPI metrics:

Northwestern: 1% chance to win the Big Ten West

Nov 17, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald waves to fans after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern is unsurprisingly at the bottom of the list. The ‘Cats are coming off of a 1-11 season and a 1-8 season in conference. They have questions at most positions, specifically at quarterback.

Nebraska: 2.6% chance to win the Big Ten West

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

A new coach gives Nebraska some new hope, but Matt Rhule and crew have an uphill battle to the top in year one.

Purdue: 4.5% chance to win the Big Ten West

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) scrambles as Maryland Terrapins linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) applies pressure during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

New Purdue coach Ryan Walters has a similar uphill battle in year one as he looks to shock the Big Ten West.

Illinois: 11.9% chance to win the Big Ten West

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois was in the driver’s seat last season before faltering late. Can the Illini repeat their surprise 2022 season?

Minnesota: 12.1% chance to win the Big Ten West

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin’s biggest rival will put their hopes on Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback as they look to win the conference.

Iowa: 20.1% chance to win the Big Ten West

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes got to Indianapolis in 2021, and will look to get back behind Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara.

Wisconsin: 49.7% chance to win the Big Ten West

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

The arrival of Luke Fickell means new expectations for Wisconsin football as they look to get back to the top of the Big Ten.

