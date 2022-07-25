Best case and worst case scenarios for Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett

When the Pittsburgh S teelers invested their 2022 first round pick in quarterbackKenny Pickett, the hope was he could be the heir apparant to Ben Roethlisberger. But when will that happen and what exactly will it look like. So as training camp approaches, let’s look at some of the potential scenarios for Pickett this season.

He ends up the Week 1 starter

I think it’s fair to assume most fans would love to see Pickett out there leading the Steelers offense from the very beginning. Whiel this isn’t out of the question, it is a longshot given the complexity of an NFL offense and the team’s interest in staying competitive even during a rebuild.

Pickett eventually overtakes Mitch Trubisky during the season

The more realistic approach if the Steelers are looking to get Pickett on the field is if they bring him along a bit more slowly and he takes over the starting job at home, against the New Orleans Saints after the bye week. Maybe trickle him in prior to that but give him full control for the second half of the season.

Pickett stays the No. 2 quarterback all season

Another serious option would be for Pickett to remain the backup all season and simply be used situationally all year long. He’s got excellent athleticim and could be a weapon on Matt Canada’s RPOs in some low rish plays.

Mason Rudolph wins the backup job and Pickett is inactive most of the season

Will anyone be shocked if the Steelers name Mitch Trubisky the starter, Mason Rudolph ends up the backup and Pickett ends up inactive for much of the year as the team’s No. 3 quarterabck? This would be the sceanrio that enrages fans the most but longterm might be best for the team.

