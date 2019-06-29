Best case/worst case scenario for Celtics in free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- Free agency has been kind to the Celtics in recent years.

Two of the last three free agency periods have ended with one of the top available players finding his way to Boston in the form of Al Horford (2016) and Gordon Hayward (2017)

And while the expected loss of both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford hurts, the Celtics seem poised to weather the storm by adding at least one high-impact, difference-making player.

That would be a good scenario considering the viewpoint of this organization just a few weeks ago, wasn't nearly as rosy.

But what's a best-case scenario for the Celtics?

Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

At this point, it can be summed up in one word … Kemba.



As in, Kemba Walker who is at the top of the Celtics' wish list and apparently that feeling is mutual.

The 6-foot-1 point guard, who has spent his entire eight-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, is expected to sign a four-year, $141 million contract with Boston when the free agency period begins next week.

Walker does more than just fill the void left by Irving who is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

But Walker, a three-time All-Star, also provides some much-needed levity inside the Celtics locker room which had taken on a much more toxic feel than usual, last season.

"Kemba's a really good dude," a current NBA player texted NBC Sports Boston earlier this week. "I know a couple of the Celtics pretty good and Kemba, he would be a perfect fit for them. He balls out, but he doesn't act like he's a big-time baller, know what I mean?"

An NBA scout chimed in, "[Walker] has always showed up and played like a first-round talent, but this guy is really humble like he was the last pick of the draft. Good luck finding someone in the league who has an issue with Kemba. I don't think they exist."

But adding Kemba certainly helps soften the blow, it does absolutely nothing to address an even greater crater within this already hollowed-out Celtics roster.

As they are constructed now, the Celtics are going to get their heads bashed in night-in and night-out because of their lack of bulk in the frontcourt.

If Horford were the only loss of significance to Boston in the frontcourt, it's not a stretch to come up with creative ways to fill that void.

But in addition to Horford, the Celtics traded away Aron Baynes.

Boston's other bigs who saw consistent minutes, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis, are unrestricted and restricted free agents, respectively.

Morris likely played his way into a contract that'll be worth significantly more than he made last season with Boston.

Theis is a restricted free agent with a really low qualifying offer number, with all indications being that he'll be back in Boston next season.

Still, Boston has to get additional help up front from the outside, and a guy that they should target is Robin Lopez.

The 31-year-old big man checks off a lot of boxes if you're the Celtics.

He has the experience, understands what it takes to be a role player, would likely agree to a short-term deal which allows Boston to maintain a certain level of salary cap flexibility going forward, and his greatest contributions come on the defensive side of the floor.

But here's the catch.

Because of the aforementioned qualities that he brings to the table, signing him won't be easy.

After acquiring Walker, Boston will have the "room" exception worth about $4.8 million, to use towards signing a free agent big man.

Lopez earned $14.3 million last season with the Chicago Bulls.

However, it's highly unlikely - HIGHLY UNLIKELY - that he'll get anything even close to that amount on the free-agent market even with teams flush with cash to burn.

We mentioned earlier what his strengths are and why the Celtics would him.

But he has some flaws, too.

While a good defender, he doesn't do much for you when it comes to rebounding.

He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game for his career and has averaged fewer than that in each of the last two seasons.

Which gives the Celtics legit hope that he's an option that they can pursue and have a fighter's chance at landing.

But how low will teams go when it comes to paying him?

While he's likely to command more than Boston can cough up, the Celtics can put something on the table that few teams would be willing to give him at this point in his career - a chance to start.

Robert Williams III showed signs of being a solid player for Boston as a rookie last season. But he's not ready to be your full-time, starting big man yet.

Because of his rim-running skills and knack for blocking shots, he would be a nice compliment to Lopez who would be more of a defender while Williams would likely provide a little more offensive punch.

Having Walker fill the void left by Irving and a Lopez/Williams tandem holding it down in the paint for Horford, isn't too shabby when you consider the free agency options Boston had to work with this summer.

And those alternatives include several options, one of which I would say falls under the worst-case scenario.

Michael Jordan.



WORST-CASE SCENARIO

This one is pretty easy to figure out.

All indications are that Kemba Walker is coming to Boston. But what if Michael Jordan wakes Sunday and believes that letting Kemba walk for nothing is unacceptable and decides to pony up super max money - $221 million over five years.

If Walker then accepted, it would force Boston to likely bring back Terry Rozier. He still wants to be a starter, but I'm told is really looking forward to a fresh start elsewhere and may encourage Boston to not match any offer he gets as a restricted free agent.

And losing out on Walker likely means Boston won't get its preferred big man, which may force the Celtics to look at overseas options or just roll with a big man rotation of Robert Williams III starting, with Guerschon Yabusele, Semi Ojeleye and rookie Grant Williams as their big man backups.

This leaves Boston with a painfully weak frontcourt that will get smashed on a regular and solidify what we would know from the outset and that would be the team they would be putting out there with these parameters, would be a worst-case scenario for the Celtics.

