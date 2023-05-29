What would the best-case scenario be for each Pac-12 team in 2023?

The Pac-12 Conference is one of the biggest question marks in college football. Cam Rising, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams all returned to their respective programs.

Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham found new homes, as well as Stanford’s new head coach Troy Taylor.

The Trojans were awfully close to a College Football Playoff berth last season, and this year we could see any of a number of teams win the Pac-12 and get into the field.

Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports detailed the best-case outlook for each team in 2023, and if the Buffs end up doing this after a 1-11 season, it will be a successful season in Boulder:

USC TROJANS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the national title for the Trojans is the best-case scenario according to Lucas, and it’s very realistic. Lincoln Riley’s second offseason featured him adding a ton of big names, including Georgia transfer Bear Alexander. Oh, and Caleb Williams is still there.

UCLA BRUINS

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and linebacker Devin Aupiu (41) celebrate a play in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bruins get 10 wins, count it as a massive success in what is somewhat of a rebuilding year. How good will Dante Moore be? That is the biggest question in Westwood.

OREGON DUCKS

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks have every bit of potential needed to reach the College Football Playoff. That’s the best scenario, and they will have to figure out how to beat Washington, Utah and USC to get there. If Dan Lanning does that, he will have a statue outside of Autzen.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

You will see a lot of people giving Washington a chance at the College Football Playoff. Here, too, that’s the Huskies’ best scenario, and DeBoer would be set for a massive raise if he accomplishes that in his second year.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

The Beavers surprised a lot of people in 2022 and are arguably better this time. Winning the Pac-12 title game is the best outcome, and it’s not too farfetched.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Herm Edwards is gone, Kenny Dillingham is in and Drew Pyne is the new quarterback. If Arizona State makes a bowl game, that would be considered the best-case scenario.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

November 25, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs the football against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gabriel Murphy (11) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cal has suffered through some rough years recently, but bowl eligibility would be the best scenario for them.

STANFORD CARDINAL

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 10: E.J. Smith #22 of the Stanford Cardinal in action against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Shaw finally left Stanford, and Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor entered. He has a ton of work to do, and Stanford even getting five wins is the best scenario for him.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Sep 24, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) after catching a touchdown pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Pac-12 always has a surprising team, and this could be the year Arizona snaps its bowl game drought. That’s the best-case scenario for the Wildcats.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

BOULDER, COLORADO – APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

If the Colorado Buffaloes make a bowl game (the result doesn’t matter), that’s going to count as a successful season. That’s the best-case scenario here for the Buffs and Deion Sanders, per Lucas.

UTAH UTES

Utah is looking for the never-before-seen Pac-12 title threepeat, and doing that is the best-case scenario. It won’t be easy.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Washington State’s promising season ended with a disappointing LA Bowl loss to Fresno State. Cam Ward is back, and the Cougars finishing with double-digit wins and beating Washington is the best-case outcome.

