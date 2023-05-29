What would the best-case scenario be for each Pac-12 team in 2023?
The Pac-12 Conference is one of the biggest question marks in college football. Cam Rising, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams all returned to their respective programs.
Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham found new homes, as well as Stanford’s new head coach Troy Taylor.
The Trojans were awfully close to a College Football Playoff berth last season, and this year we could see any of a number of teams win the Pac-12 and get into the field.
Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports detailed the best-case outlook for each team in 2023, and if the Buffs end up doing this after a 1-11 season, it will be a successful season in Boulder:
Winning the national title for the Trojans is the best-case scenario according to Lucas, and it’s very realistic. Lincoln Riley’s second offseason featured him adding a ton of big names, including Georgia transfer Bear Alexander. Oh, and Caleb Williams is still there.
If the Bruins get 10 wins, count it as a massive success in what is somewhat of a rebuilding year. How good will Dante Moore be? That is the biggest question in Westwood.
OREGON DUCKS
The Oregon Ducks have every bit of potential needed to reach the College Football Playoff. That’s the best scenario, and they will have to figure out how to beat Washington, Utah and USC to get there. If Dan Lanning does that, he will have a statue outside of Autzen.
You will see a lot of people giving Washington a chance at the College Football Playoff. Here, too, that’s the Huskies’ best scenario, and DeBoer would be set for a massive raise if he accomplishes that in his second year.
The Beavers surprised a lot of people in 2022 and are arguably better this time. Winning the Pac-12 title game is the best outcome, and it’s not too farfetched.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Herm Edwards is gone, Kenny Dillingham is in and Drew Pyne is the new quarterback. If Arizona State makes a bowl game, that would be considered the best-case scenario.
Cal has suffered through some rough years recently, but bowl eligibility would be the best scenario for them.
David Shaw finally left Stanford, and Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor entered. He has a ton of work to do, and Stanford even getting five wins is the best scenario for him.
The Pac-12 always has a surprising team, and this could be the year Arizona snaps its bowl game drought. That’s the best-case scenario for the Wildcats.
COLORADO BUFFALOES
If the Colorado Buffaloes make a bowl game (the result doesn’t matter), that’s going to count as a successful season. That’s the best-case scenario here for the Buffs and Deion Sanders, per Lucas.
Utah is looking for the never-before-seen Pac-12 title threepeat, and doing that is the best-case scenario. It won’t be easy.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Washington State’s promising season ended with a disappointing LA Bowl loss to Fresno State. Cam Ward is back, and the Cougars finishing with double-digit wins and beating Washington is the best-case outcome.
