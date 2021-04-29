Best-case scenario for the Jaguars at pick 25: Alijah Vera-Tucker slides

With the 2021 NFL Draft starting Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to change the fortunes of the franchise for the next decade or more. New general manager Trent Baalke has 10 total picks at his disposal and the first of those picks (No. 1) will be going towards Trevor Lawrence.

Even after taking the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, the Jaguars have a further four selections in the top-65 picks. Meaning they should find multiple long-term starters in this year’s class.

Every year, the NFL Draft sees high-level prospects fall for no known reason. Last year, CeeDee Lamb almost fell out of the top-20. In 2019, highly touted cornerback prospect Greedy Williams nearly fell out of the top-50. So who could be the star prospect that falls to the Jaguars at 25? Although it might be underwhelming for the more casual fans, the answer is USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Vera-Tucker has played at a variety of different spots on the offensive line and has excelled in all of them, making him the most versatile lineman in the 2021 class. The redshirt-junior stands at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, and despite below-average arm length, he was dominant at left tackle for the Trojans in 2020.

Vera-Tucker is thick-framed and has a tremendously solid base thanks to elite-level core strength. However, this is matched with his explosive athleticism which allows him to snap off the ball and provide a real anchor on the offensive front.

So, what is the likelihood of him being there at 25?

Slim at best. There are multiple teams picking in the teens who have gaping holes on the offensive line, and once the selections get into the 20s, teams with a need on the offensive line continue to present themselves. At pick No. 21, the Indianapolis Colts could look to address the retirement of Anthony Costanzo, whilst the New York Jets decided against adding to their woeful interior unit and pick two spots ahead of the Jags at pick No. 23.

How can Vera-Tucker end up a Jaguar later on tonight?

There will have to be a historic run on offensive players to start the 2021 NFL Draft. And by historic, that means offensive players being selected from the first pick to the seventh or eighth for the first time in the common draft era. That would push premier defensive talent toward the middle of round one and allow the second tier of offensive linemen (Vera-Tucker, Christian Darrisaw and Teven Jenkins) to trend toward the 20s.

A legitimate top-15 talent in this year’s class, Vera-Tucker could become a Day 1 starter at guard in Jacksonville. Whilst he might also project as a long-term replacement for left tackle Cam Robinson, who has signed his franchise tag and isn’t on the roster beyond 2021.