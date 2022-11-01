Best case scenario: Auburn Wire staff reveals their pick for Auburn’s “home run hire”

After weeks of speculation, Auburn University finally made the move to fire Bryan Harsin after spending a season and a half on the Plains.

Now, here comes the fun part.

There is no official timetable for Auburn to hire its next head coach, but it is assumed that a hire will not be made until sometime after the conclusion of the regular season on Nov. 28. Until then, there will be plenty of speculation as to who will take over the vacant role of the SEC’s first head coach opening.

The staff here at Auburn Wire obviously has no say as to who accepts the job, but we like to have fun and will take advantage of the opportunity to share our thoughts on potential head coaching candidates.

Who are our picks for the job? Below, you will find a list of our top three targets, as well as our “home run” pick.

Enjoy our picks for Auburn’s “home run hire.”

Taylor Jones, site editor

Top candidate: Lane Kiffin

Auburn has called for a mulligan after the hire of Bryan Harsin. Harsin, who is from Boise, Idaho, had zero experience within the SEC, and that translated into the recruiting game. Although Kiffin is from California, he has plenty of experience in recruiting talent from SEC country. He has proven that he can recruit, that he can win, and that he can build a culture. Auburn needs someone that can excel in both categories, and Kiffin fits the mold.

Other candidates: Deion Sanders, Mark Stoops

J.D. McCarthy, contributor

Top candidate: Lane Kiffin

Auburn’s offense has been terrible lately and Kiffin is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He also has figured out the transfer portal, which continues to be one of the most important aspects of college football. It will likely cost plenty of money to pry him away from Ole Miss, but it is worth making an attempt.

Other candidates: Deion Sanders, Jeff Grimes

River Wells, contributor

Top candidate: Deion Sanders

Auburn’s most significant woe for the future is its’ already shambolic recruiting class, and there would be no one better to turn that around than the man who has worked some miracles at Jackson State. Coach “Prime” is looking to make the jump to a big school eventually, and his recruiting prowess combined with Auburn’s legacy (not to mention his coaching skills aren’t too shabby either) would be quite the match on the Plains.

Other candidates: Lane Kiffin, Matt Rhule

Patrick Conn, College Wire Regional Editor

Top Candidate:

It is Lane Kiffin at the very top. While I know some will clamor for Deion Sanders, Kiffin has SEC experience as an assistant and head coach. Not to mention he is an offensive genius, something that has been missing on the Plains for the last two seasons. Kiffin would likely give recruiting an immediate bump and the football team would at least start competing again.

Other Candidates: Deion Sanders, Hugh Freeze

