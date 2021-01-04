Who are the best candidates to replace Doug Marrone?

“Black Monday” in the National Football League has claimed its latest member of the head coaching ranks. Today the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone:

Statement from Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan. pic.twitter.com/JC9XcoBRkl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

Marrone took over on an interim basis at the end of the 2016 season, and was given the job on a permanent basis prior to the 2017 season. That year Jacksonville finished with a 10-6 record and won the AFC South, and were a Myles Jack knee away from upsetting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and getting to a Super Bowl.

Since then the Jaguars have struggled to replicate that success. They finished with losing records in both 2018 and 2019, and limped to a 1-15 finish this season. That guaranteed them the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and this should be a highly-coveted job given that, the draft capital in place and the cap space the Jaguars can play with. But sadly for Marrone, he’ll be watching that from the outside.

But who are the best candidates to take over this organization and, in all likelihood, coach Trevor Lawrence? Given that it is sure to be a highly-coveted job, we went a bit deeper with the names this time.

Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

We start where it seems like every team will, with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Last season the former running back missed out on the interview circuit during the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl, but with recent changes to the interview process and the fact that Bieniemy is one of the hottest commodities, it is unlikely that he enters 2021 without the words "head coach" on his business card. With the Jaguars almost locked into drafting Trevor Lawrence at this early date, the next head coach will need to be forward-thinking in terms of offensive philosophy. That sounds exactly like Bieniemy. During his time with Andy Reid, the two men have transformed the Kansas City offense into something from the next era of football. Reid's traditional West Coast system has been rejuvenated with vertical concepts, screen designs and all sorts of ways to attack a defense. With Lawrence and some of the weapons already in place, Bieniemy can bring that to Duval County for the 2021 season.

Story continues

Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

As much as writers, evaluators and even anonymous scouts will try, Trevor Lawrence is as solid as it gets as a quarterback prospect. That does not mean, however, that the job is done once he gets to the NFL. The next Jaguars head coach will need to continue the QB development process. Who better than Brian Daboll? After all, with the work that he has done with Josh Allen Daboll might have the best resume, at least in terms of quarterback development. Daboll has helped transform Allen into an MVP candidate and perhaps one of the two best quarterbacks out of the 2018 draft class. Something no one saw coming. Beyond that, look at the two other spots on Daboll's resume: Time in Alabama under Nick Saban, and time in New England under Bill Belichick. Think he's picked up a thing or two about leading an organization and winning football games? If developing Lawrence is the goal - and it should be, no matter how solid a prospect he is - Daboll should be on the list.

Pep Hamilton, quarterbacks coach, Los Angeles Chargers

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Just look at the growth from "Justin Herbert, prospect" to "Justin Herbert, rookie." Now imagine a similar trajectory in Trevor Lawrence. The job that Pep Hamilton has done as the quarterbacks coach in Los Angeles with Herbert (along with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen) is nothing short of remarkable. Even those who were high on Herbert coming out of Oregon did not see this kind of rookie season. Add Hamilton's short stint as a head coach in the XFL, and you have perhaps the ideal candidate for the job in Jacksonville.

Robert Saleh, defensive coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

As we said at the outset, given the expected move to draft Trevor Lawrence you can see why a head coach with an offensive background and/or a proven record of quarterback development would be the kind of candidate the Jaguars are looking for. If, however, they choose to go a different route then Robert Saleh should be their first call. Why? As much as the game is tilted towards offenses today Saleh has shown an ability to slow down even the most dangerous of NFL passing games. The San Francisco 49ers were just minutes away from beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and Saleh's defense was a critical part of that equation. This season, even with a number of setbacks and hurdles to overcome, the 49ers have still done a number on some of the league's modern offenses. Just look a few weeks back at what they did to Jared Goff, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. Plus, with an endorsement like this, Saleh is going to be a head coach before you know it: https://twitter.com/BillyM_91/status/1333215807007023105

Joe Brady, offensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

It seems almost inevitable that Joe Brady is going to be a head coach in the NFL. After all, his quick rise from an assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans to an offensive coordinator position is a sign that his arrow is pointing up. Even with some of the struggles this year in Carolina the offense under Brady has turned in some impressive - if under-the-radar - results. The team was without Christian McCaffrey for most of the year and Teddy Bridgewater's first year with the Panthers was a mixed bag. But Brady's offense turned both Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore into 1,000 yard receivers. Brady's offensive philosophy is in line with what you might expect someone who learned under Payton: An offense rooted in West Coast elements but with some more modern components you might see in an Air Raid playbook. Given the fact that Trevor Lawrence might be the most schematically-diverse quarterback in this class, the fit would be ideal. Might this be too soon to turn Brady into an NFL head coach? Perhaps. But if you are going all in on Lawrence and his potential, Brady might be the best man for the job.

Lincoln Riley, head coach, Oklahoma

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Now let's go a little off-script. Lincoln Riley insists that he has "one of the best jobs in football, period, at any level." He might have a case, given what he is part of at Oklahoma. The Sooners are one of the marquee programs in college football, he has a recruiting pipeline into the deep Texas talent base, and in his short time at Oklahoma he has turned in a 44-8 record and three appearances in the College Football Playoff. He has also guided both Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman/first-overall pick combination. Jalen Hurts was a Heisman runner-up under him and a second-round pick. What were we saying about quarterback development? The Sooners recently handed Riley a five-year, $32.5 million contract and the coach seems happy in Norman. But when the NFL comes calling, sometimes coaches answer. It is just a matter of time before the ideal job comes along to lure Riley to the NFL, and is there a better landing spot right now than Jacksonville? Lots of cap space, a ton of draft capital and the keys to the Trevor Lawrence castle. That will be mighty hard for anyone to turn down.

Dabo Swinney, head coach, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney broke his own unwritten rules when he made Trevor Lawrence a scholarship offer. Could the player now lure the coach to the NFL? Lawrence literally had piles of scholarship offers outside his high school coach's office as a high school freshman. Still, Swinney was reluctant to break his own unwritten rule of not recruiting high school freshman. It took some convincing but eventually Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter convinced Swinney to at least meet with Lawrence. Swinney did not offer Lawrence right away, but their first meeting forged a relationship that exists to this day. Now, Swinney is perhaps the quarterback's biggest champion. In recent weeks the head coach has campaigned for both a Heisman trophy and an NFL career for Lawrence. Who better to shepherd the rookie's transition to the NFL than the coach who guided him from a player he described as "Ichabod Crane" when they first met into a Heisman Trophy candidate and the NFL's next sure thing? Would Swinney leave Death Valley? He broke his own rules once, so why not twice?

Urban Meyer, former head coach, Ohio State

Another potential target from the college ranks is Urban Meyer, the former head coach of both Ohio State and Florida. Meyer has spent the past few seasons as an analyst for Fox Sports. Meyer climbed the college football mountain three different times, delivering national championships to both the University of Florida (2006 and 2008) and Ohio State in 2014. Meyer is also known for his time at the University of Utah, where his spread offense helped the Utes finish with an undefeated season and turned Alex Smith into the first-overall pick in the NFL draft. Meyer's name has been floated more than a few times as a potential NFL head coach, but the notion of pairing him with Trevor Lawrence - who Meyer called the "best college quarterback ever" - could be enough to pry him out of the analyst's chair.

Ryan Day, head coach, Ohio State

When news broke that the New York Jets were moving on from Adam Gase on Saturday, Ian Rapoport then addressed the Jaguars' head coaching job with a bit of a spicy meatball: https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1345485603316621312 Could Jacksonville actually pry away Ryan Day from Ohio State? You can see why Day would be an intriguing target. His offensive philosophy has made Ohio State a dangerous passing game, turned Dwayne Haskins into a first-round pick and is on the verge of doing the same for Justin Fields. It would make sense for Jacksonville to try and pair their pick at quarterback with a coach running a more modern offense. But this would also set up a rather interesting debate over who that quarterback would be. Would Day, hypothetically, choose Trevor Lawrence or would he want to be reunited with Fields?