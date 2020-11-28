Who are the best candidates to replace Bob Quinn as the next general manager of the Detroit Lions?

With news Saturday that the Detroit Lions have fired both head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, there are two big vacancies now available in the Motor City.

Ownership might look to replace Quinn first, and then move onto the coaching search. Quinn was hired by the Lions back in 2016 after spending his entire professional career with the New England Patriots. He began in New England as a player personnel assistant, working his way through the scouting ranks to ultimately become their Director of Pro Scouting. What made Quinn an attractive hire was the fact that New England’s pro scouting department is usually one of the best in the league, given how they find players on the secondary free agency market and insert them into suitable roles with the guidance of Bill Belichick.

One of Quinn’s biggest decisions in Detroit, however, was hiring his friend Patricia as head coach. We can see how that panned out…

So given the news, who are the best candidates to replace Quinn as general manager?

Jimmy Raye III, Senior Personnel Executive, Detroit Lions

Should the organization look to promote from within, there might not be a better choice than Jimmy Raye III, who has spent 25 seasons in the NFL. After a short career of his own, Raye began as a scout with the San Diego Chargers, where he worked in that role from 1996 until 1999. He then became the Director of College Scouting for the Chargers for the next eight years, before moving to Director of Player Personnel for another five seasons. Then Raye joined the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent four seasons as the Vice President of Football Operations. He was known for his ability to spot talent during the undrafted free agent process. According to his biography on detroitlions.com, Raye "let the acquisition of 14 undrafted free agents who went on to play in at least one regular season game in their rookie seasons." Before joining the Lions' front office, Raye spent one year in Houston as the Vice President of Player Personnel and Assistant General Manager under Bill O'Brien. He joined Detroit in 2018 as a senior executive assistant.

Story continues

Nick Caserio, director of player personnel, New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Anytime a general manager spot comes open, teams start to inquire about Nick Caserio, currently the direction of player personnel with the New England Patriots. The Houston Texans have long tried to pry Caserio away from the New England Patriots, most recently back in 2019 when the organization tried to entice him to take over as GM of the Texans. The Patriots fired back with tampering chargers, and the Texans gave up on the effort. New England then reached a multi-year extension with Caserio this past offseason to remain as their director of player personnel. What might serve as a stumbling block? Ownership might not want to go down the "former New England Patriot" road given how things ended with Quinn and Patricia this past season.

Louis Riddick, analyst, ESPN

One of the smartest minds around the game right now is Louis Riddick, currently an analyst and part of ESPN's Monday Night Football crew. After his own playing days were over (Riddick spent time with the 49ers, the Browns, the Falcons and the Raiders during his NFL days) Riddick moved into pro scouting. His first job was with Washington, and he spent four years as a scout with that organization before becoming their director of pro personnel. Riddick served in that role until 2007, before joining the Philadelphia Eagles. He served as a pro scout for the 2008 season, before becoming their assistant director of pro personnel for the 2009 campaign. He was then promoted to their director of pro personnel, and served in that capacity from 2010 to 2013. Riddick was part of the team that assembled the 2011 Eagles, commonly known as "The Dream Team" given the talented roster that was built. However, that team failed to live up to expectations. But since those days, Riddick has been known for his keen insight and analysis on ESPN, including this season as part of their "Monday Night Football" crew. He has an eye for talent - while in Washington he was instrumental in their selection of Sean Taylor - and knows the game inside and out. We have seen others make the leap from the booth to general manager, such as John Lynch, and Riddick's previous stops in Washington and Philadelphia give him the background in front offices worthy of such a position.

Scott Pioli, former general manager, Kansas City Chiefs

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Someone else who has been around the game for decades is Scott Pioli, whose most recent job in the NFL was as the assistant general manager with the Atlanta Falcons. His NFL resume reads like the perfect blend of experience at all levels. After a standout career as a defensive tackle at Central Connecticut State University, where he was a three-time Division II All-New England selection, he began working in the game. First at the college ranks, before making the leap to the Cleveland Browns where he spent three years as a pro personnel assistant. After his time in Cleveland and a stint as the pro personnel coordinator in Baltimore, Pioli became the director of pro personnel with the New York Jets. He served in that capacity until 2000, when he joined Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He spent nine years in New England, including his final six as the vice president of player personnel. In 2009, Pioli was hired as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, and spent four years in that capacity. His last NFL job was with Atlanta, where he spent six years as their assistant general manager before resigning in May of 2019. Given his extensive resume, and the fact that he was a partial architect of New England's first dynastic run, Detroit would be wise to give him a call.

Mike Borgonzi, Director of Football Operations, Kansas City Chiefs

(Boston Herald)

Dan Orlovsky - who has gotten a tiny bit of buzz as a potential offensive coordinator candidate for both Philadelphia and Detroit - tweeted this on Saturday: https://twitter.com/danorlovsky7/status/1332795271101751299 To that end, Mike Borgonzi might be a good place to start. Currently the Director of Football Operations with the Kansas City Chiefs, he has been with the organization for over a decade, starting with the Chiefs back in 2009 as a College Scouting Administration. he worked his way up to Co-Director of Player Personnel in 2015, and was the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. You know, when the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes. If the Lions are going to try and hire Eric Bieniemy as their next head coach, adding a familiar face first in Borgonzi would be a smart move.

Daniel Jeremiah, Analyst, NFL Network

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Another "outside-the-box" hire would be Daniel Jeremiah, currently the lead draft analyst for the NFL Network. Jeremiah took over that role two seasons ago, when the former person in that seat, Mike Mayock, was hired by the then-Oakland Raiders as their general manager. So there is precedent for such a move. Jeremiah's football background is extensive. He played quarterback at both Northeastern Louisiana and Appalachian State, before starting as a college scout after his college playing days were over. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, and his notes on scouting various positions are essential to the art of player evaluation in the media space. He joined the NFL Network in May of 2012, and has seen his role and influence grow over the past eight years. Now as their lead draft analyst, he studies the NFL draft all year, and has extensive knowledge of the draft process and how the evaluation game works. It would be a leap, but if the Lions are looking to go in a bold new direction, it would make sense.