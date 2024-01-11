Who’s the best candidate to replace Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss the likely names to be in consideration for the job — and why one name is a clear favorite about the rest. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: After 24 seasons and six Super Bowls, Bill Belichick out as the New England Patriots head coach. So the question becomes, Frank Schwab, who should replace him? And there isn't an easy answer ever. Who ever has to come into this isn't just replacing a coach. He's replacing a legend, and with a fan base with expectations of championships.

FRANK SCHWAB: And that's why I think this has to be Mike Vrabel. I think Robert Kraft has to get this done, because I think he's a top 10 NFL head coach. I know they had two losing seasons in Tennessee. But that's more roster-related than Vrabel-related. I think Vrabel got everything out of that roster he could.

I would hate to throw a first-time guy to the sharks like that. Like Jerod Mayo. Look, from all accounts, Jerod Mayo is going to be a really, really good head coach someday. That, as his first job, would be so difficult. I think you need to hire somebody who can handle the pressure of succeeding Bill Belichick, who already has some goodwill with the fans, which Mike Vrabel obviously does from his playing time there.

I think Robert Kraft has to get Mike Vrabel hired. I think that's the only realistic good option for the Patriots right now.

JASON FITZ: Somebody that's come up repeatedly on inside coverage is Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. And somebody that comes in very secure. The only thing about Vrabes and Quinn is that they're both defensive-minded head coaches that are particularly, this is the way I do things.

That's very reminiscent of Bill. So part of me also thinks, man, like I don't know. If you spent your whole life dating blondes, maybe at some point, you want to go out with a brunette. Like I don't know if this is that spot where you're Robert Kraft, and you want to try something different. You want to try and be explosive offensively.

But that's such a crap-shoot at this point. You need somebody that walks in with a level of confidence and understanding to who they are and how they do it. That's why a second-time head coach is the only thing that would make sense to me.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, is there anybody off the wall who you-- Jim Harbaugh, or some offensive coach, where he could turn that offense around. I just think this has to be kind of-- it just has to be a familiar, safe hire. But maybe you disagree. Maybe you could see somebody-- I mean, going off the wall.

JASON FITZ: No, I think it's a terrible spot for one of these offensive coordinators that everybody's hot on. Like that doesn't make any sense.

FRANK SCHWAB: Slow anchor jobs.

JASON FITZ: And I would just remind Patriots fans, that everybody thought that it would be easy to replace Brady. You realize it's not. It's not easy to replace Belichick either. Welcome to the way the rest of the sports world has lived for a very long time.