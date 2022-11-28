‘The best Cadillac in the country is already parked at Auburn’ says one College Football analyst

The last seven days of Auburn’s coaching search have been wild to say the absolute least.

The job was believed to be Lane Kiffin’s to lose before he epically shot down a report from WCBI-TV’s Jon Sokoloff stating that a deal was in place. Kiffin then doubled down on his stance that he was not leaving Ole Miss in his postgame press conference following last Thursday’s Egg Bowl.

Auburn has reportedly backed off of Kiffin, and begun to pursue Liberty’s Hugh Freeze heavily. Once Pete Thamel’s report became public on Saturday, Auburn fans began sharing their displeasure on social media with the idea.

So, if Freeze is also out of the question, who does Auburn go for? One college football analyst says that Auburn’s best option is already on campus.

Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that interim head coach Cadillac Williams should become permanent head coach after a successful tenure as acting coach. During his four-game stint, Auburn went 2-2 with an overtime loss to Mississippi State, and an Iron Bowl loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn’s loss to Alabama on Saturday was disappointing, but the Tigers were able to post 318 yards of rushing despite the defeat.

Reed cited success stories such as Clemson with Dabo Swinney in 2008, and LSU with Ed Orgeron in 2016 as more reasoning for his choice of Williams as permanent head coach. Sure, one coach has become more successful than the other, but, as Reed says, “no one in Louisiana will ever forget how (Oregeron) made them feel every fall Saturday in 2019.”

Reed says that Williams has the energy “to run with the wolves”, and would have the resources needed to build an all-star staff. Reed also believes that Williams can carry his alma mater to new heights in the future.

Telling old stories about Bo Jackson and Cam Newton is cool. But the truth is that in the fall, nobody cares about yesterday. The game nowadays is for the person who’s going to dominate tomorrow. That person is already on the campus at Auburn. Every man who has ever reached a high level of success has dreamed of driving a Cadillac. The best Cadillac in the country is already parked at Auburn.

Story continues

The biggest plus for Auburn during Williams’ time as head coach was the rushing game, as expected. For the first time in program history, Auburn had two players to rush for over 100 yards in three straight games.

For the first time ever in Auburn history 💯 pic.twitter.com/mxKvNjMPtX — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 28, 2022

List

Five takeaways from Auburn's final game of the season against Alabama

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire