Report: 15 of world’s top 100 players are committed to first Saudi-backed LIV Golf event in London
Centurion Golf Club in London is scheduled to host the first LIV Golf event in June.
The Michigan women's golf team, led by Monet Chun, brought home the program's first Big Ten championship in school history at the Big Ten Championships this past weekend in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. HISTORY IS MADE!🏆🏆 2022 B1G CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!〽️⛳️ ￼￼ | #GoBlue pic.
Sergio Garcia is emerging as one of the big names seeking to play in the Saudi’s first breakaway series event with the Spaniard ready to risk his Ryder Cup future by appearing in the record $25m tournament in St Albans in June.
The PGA TOUR heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the 62nd running of the Mexico Open. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kisner and Brown played 17 holes of alternate shot in 3 under Sunday at the Zurich. Unfortunately, they had to play hole No. 9.
With the Brooklyn Nets on the brink of elimination, Kendrick Perkins took issue with the direction of the franchise under Kevin Durant and his influence within the organization.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele teamed up to win the Zurich Classic on Sunday at TPC Louisiana and split the nearly $2.4 million winner's check.
Here is the full draft order for the 2022 NFL draft.
Tyson Fury displayed all the mastery of the complete heavyweight in retaining his World Boxing Council title against Dillian Whyte, but it was the drama of his right uppercut finish that felled his opponent which will be replayed again and again as a highlight reel stoppage.
Texas Tech transfer portal target Devin Drew sees a good opportunity at Nebraska. Here's more from his visit.
All six games played in Notre Dame Stadium this season will start at either 2:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET.During halftime of Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame and NBC announced the kickoff times for all seven of Notre Dame's home games including the Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas.
Here are the four best fits at WR for the Steelers.
Japanese standout Nasa Hataoka, whose parents named her after the U.S. space agency, cruised to a win in the LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.
As the final women's conference tournaments finish up, GolfChannel.com’s college golf insider Brentley Romine predicts the six regional fields.
The seven-time world champion finished 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, nine places behind team-mate George Russell.
Smoke from an encampment fire slowed traffic on eastbound Interstate 90 in Seattle for hours.
Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.
Tennessee baseball won 8-2 on Friday, 3-0 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday to win the series at Florida.
As Chelsea and West Ham played out a forgettable Premier League encounter, the thoughts of both teams were clouded by bigger games to come and the contract situations of key players
All it took was one quarter for Travis Hunter to show the kind of impact he can have for Jackson State football on both sides of the ball.
Joc Pederson is looking like the steal of the offseason for the Giants.