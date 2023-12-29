Advertisement

The best of Broward County high school sports: Fall 2023 All-County honorees

Steve Svekis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The fall 2023 All-County honorees, covering top high school athletes from Broward County in football, swimming, girls volleyball, cross country, golf and bowling. The section also will be available in Sunday’s editions of the Sun Sentinel.

FOOTBALL

Broward 4M-3M football co-offensive players of the year: Jordan Lyle, St. Thomas Aquinas senior, and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, South Broward senior

Broward 4M-3M football defensive player of the year: Nick Rodriguez, St. Thomas Aquinas senior

Broward 4M-3M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward 4M-3M football defensive first team, second team

Broward 2M-1M football offensive player of the year: Jeremiah Smith, Chaminade-Madonna senior

Broward 2M-1M football defensive player of the year: Omar Thornton, American Heritage senior

Broward 2M-1M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward 2M-1M football defensive first team, second team

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Broward 7A-6A girls volleyball player of the year: Sydney Van Cott, St. Thomas Aquinas senior

Broward 7A-6A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward 5A-2A girls volleyball player of the year: Mia Gold, Pine Crest sophomore

Broward 5A-2A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

BOWLING

Broward boys bowler of the year: Braiden Meyers, Taravella senior

Broward boys bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward girls bowler of the year: Kellie Monahan, Western sophomore

Broward girls bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

CROSS COUNTRY

Broward cross country runner of the year: Shamar Henry, Flanagan senior

Broward boys cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward girls cross country runner of the year: Christiana Coleman, Dillard senior

Broward girls cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

GOLF

Broward boys golfer of the year: Alexander Weinberg, Pine Crest junior

Broward boys golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward girls golfer of the year: Katherine Schaefer, American Heritage senior

Broward girls golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

SWIMMING

Broward boys swimmer of the year: Kaii Winkler, South Florida HEAT senior

Broward boys swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year

Broward girls swimmer of the year: Erika Pelaez, South Florida HEAT senior

Broward girls swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year