The best of Broward County high school sports: Fall 2023 All-County honorees
The fall 2023 All-County honorees, covering top high school athletes from Broward County in football, swimming, girls volleyball, cross country, golf and bowling. The section also will be available in Sunday’s editions of the Sun Sentinel.
Related Articles
High School Sports | The best of Palm Beach County high school sports: Fall 2023 All-County honorees
FOOTBALL
Broward 4M-3M football co-offensive players of the year: Jordan Lyle, St. Thomas Aquinas senior, and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, South Broward senior
Broward 4M-3M football defensive player of the year: Nick Rodriguez, St. Thomas Aquinas senior
Broward 4M-3M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward 4M-3M football defensive first team, second team
Broward 2M-1M football offensive player of the year: Jeremiah Smith, Chaminade-Madonna senior
Broward 2M-1M football defensive player of the year: Omar Thornton, American Heritage senior
Broward 2M-1M football offensive first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward 2M-1M football defensive first team, second team
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Broward 7A-6A girls volleyball player of the year: Sydney Van Cott, St. Thomas Aquinas senior
Broward 7A-6A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward 5A-2A girls volleyball player of the year: Mia Gold, Pine Crest sophomore
Broward 5A-2A girls volleyball first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
BOWLING
Broward boys bowler of the year: Braiden Meyers, Taravella senior
Broward boys bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward girls bowler of the year: Kellie Monahan, Western sophomore
Broward girls bowling first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
CROSS COUNTRY
Broward cross country runner of the year: Shamar Henry, Flanagan senior
Broward boys cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward girls cross country runner of the year: Christiana Coleman, Dillard senior
Broward girls cross country first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
GOLF
Broward boys golfer of the year: Alexander Weinberg, Pine Crest junior
Broward boys golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward girls golfer of the year: Katherine Schaefer, American Heritage senior
Broward girls golf first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
SWIMMING
Broward boys swimmer of the year: Kaii Winkler, South Florida HEAT senior
Broward boys swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year
Broward girls swimmer of the year: Erika Pelaez, South Florida HEAT senior
Broward girls swimming first team, second team, honorable mention, coach of the year