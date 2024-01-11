Best and brightest from the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in images

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show is taking place in Vegas. You will find gadgets and items of all sizes that work in the present and are concepts for the future. Creativity abounds.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Japanese automaker Honda unveils its electric vehicle concept Saloon.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The tech-laden 405 Conquest boat from Brunswick, produced by Boston Whaler and loaded with stereo cameras for auto docking and a fathom power system using lithium-ion batteries instead of traditional generators.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A vertical aircraft device.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man experiences an iYU Spa massage from Capsix Robotics, an AI-assisted massage therapy device,

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Drones hover over midfield during a Drone Soccer Match as it makes its global debut,

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Keith Fischer from Bemis pushes a button on side of the toilet seat to activate the Bio Bidet BB-1200.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People look at a Mercedes electric car,

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A person uses headphones at the Audio-Technica US exhibit.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

An Adam robot from Richtech Robotics makes coffee.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

People visit an exhibit by LG.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A baby monitor from Hubdic.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

A person jumps off a John Deere tractor.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tony Ray Carter poses for photos in front of LED lights in the shape of angel wings at the Govee booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A Mirokai social logistics robot by Enchanted Tools uses its AI to interact with attendees in real time.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ADAM, an interactive robot bartender, barista and chef, makes drinks for attendees at the Richtech Robotics booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jeeyoung Youn plays the video game “Gran Turismo 7: The Real Driving Simulator” at the Sony booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sony’s Andrew Burges helps Jeeyoung Youn with a headset to play the video game “Gran Turismo 7: The Real Driving Simulator.”

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Electric vehicle devices are displayed at the Panasonic booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The ROBOCube intelligent street cleaner, an autonomous driving vehicle by Lotus Robotics that can be used in urban cleaning, controlled traffic areas and sidewalks.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An attendee interacts with an AI fortune teller at SK Group’s SK Wonderland booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Attendees look at the world’s first transparent MicroLED display at the Samsung booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An attendee plays a video game using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cell phone as a virtual gamepad at the Samsung booth.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An Afeela electric sedan by Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Company to produce battery electric vehicles.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Wonder Globe, a 20-foot, spherical LED screen is shown at SK Group’s SK Wonderland.

2024 Consumer Electronics Show

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group’s SK Wonderland booth

