Who was the best boys high school athlete in OKC area last week? Your votes decide

The Oklahoman's boys spring athletes of the week poll for May 7-13 presented by Landmark Fine Homes is now live at oklahoman.com.

Voting is open until noon Sunday.

The winner of last week’s poll was Alex Gutierrez of Crooked Oak soccer.

Here are this week’s nominees in baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track.

Landmark Fine Homes high school athletes of the week

Boys athletes of the week

Collin Bond, Sr., Community Christian golf: Bond carded a 3-under par 210 through three rounds to repeat as a state champion. The Oklahoma State signee led Community Christian to its second straight team title.

Sammy Gonzalez, Sr., Carl Albert baseball: Gonzalez served as the Titans' de facto Swiss Army knife throughout their Class 5A state title run. The senior stepped in at first base, third base, catcher and even earned a save in the state championship game while batting .375 at the plate.

Eddy Parra, Jr. Casady soccer: Parra scored the golden goal in Casady’s 2-1 state finals victory against Crooked Oak. His goal secured the Cyclones’ first Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state title in any sport.

Joshua Rammage, Sr., Southmoore track and field: He broke the Class 6A state meet record in the 800-meter race Saturday at Western Heights. Rammage finished the run in 1 minute, 51.35 seconds.

TJ Shanahan, So., Bishop McGuinness tennis: He won the Class 5A No. 1 singles title Saturday at OKC Tennis Center. Shanahan beat Tulsa Holland Hall senior Porter Arens 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the championship match.

