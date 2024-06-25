Who was the best boys athlete of the spring sports season in Centre County? Vote now!

The spring sports season has come to a close for Centre County athletes and it’s time to name an athlete of the season.

Centre County athletes excelled throughout the final season of the academic year.

The CDT is asking readers to vote for their favorite athletes of the spring season. Below are the seven nominees for boys athlete of the season, submitted by their school’s athletic directors. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy did not submit athletes for the poll.

Please remember that this poll (located at the bottom of this story) is just for fun and non-scientific. In fact, you can vote as many times as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 p.m. July 2.

Here are the nominees, presented in alphabetical order:

Archer Baughman, Philipsburg-Osceola baseball

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Archer Baughman batted .407, reaching base at a .568 clip, with 24 hits, including three doubles and a home run. He totaled 19 runs, 13 RBIs and 21 walks while also picking up two wins on the mound for the Mountaineers.

Kahale Burns, Bald Eagle baseball

Bald Eagle baseball’s Kahale Burns was one of the Eagles’ best players on their run to a second straight state title. He batted .484 with a .588 on-base percentage, earning 44 hits, with 15 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Burns also scored 46 runs for the Eagles and had a .978 fielding percentage while playing up the middle at shortstop.

Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte’s Trevor Johnson ended his career with an elite season at the plate for the Raiders, setting the pace for future players. He batted .600 with a .763 on-base percentage, getting 33 hits, with five doubles, four triples and five home runs, while driving in 25 runs and scoring 53. He did all of that while only striking out three times. Johnson, who will move on to Duke to play baseball, is the program’s all-time leader in RBIs (94), runs (138), triples (eight), and home runs (21).

Braedyn Kormanic, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte baseball’s Braedyn Kormanic stepped up for Bellefonte this season, performing as an all-conference catcher and the team’s No. 1 starter on the mound. He went 9-1 with a 2.97 ERA and even played shortstop when the team’s shortstop moved to the mound. He batted .458 this season with a 565 on-base percentage, with seven doubles and two home runs making up nine of his 33 hits, while only striking out four times at the plate.

Weston McClain, Bald Eagle baseball

Weston McClain helped Bald Eagle at the plate this year but was nothing short of elite on the mound. He went 13-0, even recording a save, while also throwing a no-hitter against Bellefonte. He pitched 81.2 innings with a 1.63 ERA, striking out 77 batters along the way. At the plate he batted .387 with 11 RBIs.

Ty Salazer, State College lacrosse

State High’s Ty Salazer scored his 100th career goal for State High lacrosse this spring, posted his 100th career assist, and led the team to its first ever Mid Penn Conference championship. He then led the team all the way to the District 3 semifinals and a state tournament berth.

Jarrett Stover, Penns Valley baseball

Penns Valley baseball had one first team all-conference player this spring in Jarrett Stover. Stover made the first team All-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference as a utility player as a senior for the Rams.