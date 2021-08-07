'Best of both worlds': SVDP Summerfest offers food and fun to visitors

Aug. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Carla Pessolano had been looking forward to Saturday's St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen Summerfest at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown since she saw the advertisement on Facebook.

"I've been counting down the days to come," she said.

Once there, it was everything the Geistown resident hoped it would be.

"Good music, good food and ice-cold beer," her husband, Dave, said.

From 3 to 10 p.m., visitors were invited to the park to listen to live music, eat and peruse the wares of several area vendors.

They could also participate in a basket raffle and donate to the celebrity duck "Fundraisers" who were raising money to support the Family Kitchen.

The idea to hold the new festival came from merging two other events.

When the annual fundraisers to benefit the kitchen were being scheduled this spring, the planners weren't sure what the community atmosphere would look like come summer.

"Rather than do two separate events, we decided to combine them," community relations specialist Georgia Lehman said.

Kristen Turner, an advisory committee member for the kitchen, described the new event as the "best of both worlds."

She said the group couldn't have done it without the community, volunteers and numerous sponsors.

The Pessolanos were pleased with the event and attended with their Somerset friend, Deb Burgan.

"I think it's an excellent way to give back to the community," she said.

Dave Pessolano agreed, stating that he was happy to support a good cause.

Jeff Clapper, bassist for Felix and the Hurricanes, who was enjoying the festival prior to his gig at 5 p.m., shared a similar opinion.

"I think it's a great idea and I'm glad to see people out again," he said.

Clapper added that he was going to enjoy the music prior to his girlfriend's arrival at the event.

Dany Vavrek Acoustic took the stage at 3:15 p.m. and Felix and the Hurricanes was followed by Cresson native and "The Voice" finalist Josh Gallagher at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the Summerfest will benefit the Family Kitchen in providing hot lunch meals.

"Right now, during the pandemic, it's more important than ever to support those that can't feed themselves," volunteer Kathy Morrell said.