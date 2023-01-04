‘The best of both worlds;’ 5-star Nyckoles Harbor discusses interest in Oregon

5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor has been the talk of the college football recruiting world over the last couple of weeks, standing as one of the top-ranked uncommitted players in the 2023 class ahead of signing day on February 1.

Harbor recently made waves in Oregon by announcing that he would be coming to Eugene on an official visit at the end of the month, the last weekend before the signing period opens. This past week at the Under Armour NEXT All-American Game, Harbor gave some info on how his recruitment is narrowing down, according to On3.

“I don’t really have a finalist but I guess you can put Maryland, South Carolina, USC, Oregon and Michigan,” Harbor said. “The main three factors going into the decision are academics, athletics and track. That’s it.”

While the Ducks entered the race late, and may not be seen as the leader in the clubhouse to land Harbor, the world-renowned track program at Oregon is sure to tip the scales a little bit. Harbor also has been impressed by what Dan Lanning is doing on the recruiting trail with the Ducks.

“You see what he did during the Early Signing Period. He was flip-flopping everybody,” Harbor said. “I feel like they also have the best of both worlds in terms of football and track.”

Leading up to Harbor’s visit, it will be interesting to see how things play out, particularly when it comes to Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines are arguably the leaders to land Harbor, but if the head coach leaves, that may change things.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

The Oregon Buzz

The Oregon Ducks entered the recruitment for Nyckoles Harbor very late in the game, but that’s not always a negative thing. It’s clear that Dan Lanning and his staff are working as hard as they can to sell Harbor on the Ducks, and the fact that they got him to schedule a visit to Eugene for the final weekend before signing day is massively significant.

So do the Ducks have a real shot at landing Harbor? Absolutely. Are they the front-runners in his recruitment? No, but that could change.

Story continues

At the moment, a lot of signs point toward the 5-star committing to the Michigan Wolverines. However, with the future of head coach Jim Harbaugh in question, there’s a reach chance that Harbor cools on that idea. That’s where the final visit to Oregon is so impactful. Lanning and the Ducks will have the final opportunity to get in front of Harbor and sell him on their vision. We’ve seen that lead to results in the past, particularly in the Josh Conerly and Austin Novosad instances.

Highlights

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Maryland Terrapins

Recruitment

Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

Will visit Eugene in January 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire