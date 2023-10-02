Best of Boston Celtics camp invitee Wenyen Gabriel’s play in 2022-23

The Boston Celtics need some help in their frontcourt rotation, and they might have what they need in their signing of unrestricted free agent big man Wenyen Gabriel.

The 6-foot-9 native of Khartoum, Sudan is known for his elite athleticism and defense off of the bench at the NBA level. Having previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Sacramento Kings after a solid collegiate career with Kentucky, Gabriel has managed to carve out a niche for himself at the NBA level that could be what Boston needs after trading away big man Robert Williams III.

If you aren’t familiar with his game or just want to see it again while we wait for preseason to start, take a look at the highlight clip put together below by fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire