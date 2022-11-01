Best of Boomer Esiason on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 8
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason joins Peyton and Eli Manning during "Monday Night Football."
Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen reacted to the team's acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and the 49ers? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went viral for dressing up as a blind referee for Halloween, and now he could face a fine from the NFL for it.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Most NFL fans had never seen this penalty called in a game.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, Bears general manager can get an early start on his 2023 roster rebuild by potentially being a surprise buyer.