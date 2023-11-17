We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We found 8 of the best Black Friday 2023 tech deals on gadgets as low as $13

Black Friday might be next week, but you don't have to wait until then to shop for the best Black Friday tech deals. In fact, you definitely shouldn't if you want to get the best deals that are actually still in stock.

Right now, a week before the major shopping event, many retailers and brands have kicked off their Black Friday sales early to give shoppers a head start on snagging the best deals. There are even a couple of impressive Amazon Black Friday deals that made the cut! To make your shopping experience a lot easier, we've sifted through the best ones and found the eight that are the most worthwhile (and the most practical).

From a $13 power strip with built-in surge protection that over 30,000 Amazon shoppers absolutely love to the cult-favorite and No. 1 best-selling portable Sonos Move Smart Speaker that's currently $100 off, you're sure to find something here that you'll love, no matter your budget.

Check out all eight best sellers below and shop now while they're all still in stock.

The Best Black Friday Tech Deals for 2023

Amazon HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip $13 $27 Save $14 Finding a quality power strip isn't hard, but finding one with built-in surge protection is a bit more difficult. Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers say this affordable option is one of the best they've found. It has eight outlets spread widely enough to fit large plugs, plus four USB charging ports and three additional side outlet extenders. You get so much bang for your buck with this power strip with surge protection — and, best of all, it's on sale! $13 at Amazon

Amazon Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $40 $50 Save $10 MagSafe power banks are so convenient. They allow you to cordlessly charge your phone while on the go. All you need to do is magnetically attach the power bank to your phone, and that's it! This one from trusted tech accessories brand Belkin is super slim and portable and snaps magnetically to your iPhone. It's compatible with the iPhone 12, 13, 14 or 15 lineups and, best of all, thanks to its weight and size, you can your phone as you normally would. $40 at Amazon

Satechi Satechi Pro Hub Mini $42 $70 Save $28 with code If you have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro and you need more port access, you need to invest in the Satechi Pro Hub Mini. It has several options for fast data transfer and a modern and lightweight aluminum design that's easy to take with you on the go. The plug-in device has a full-function USB4 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and an audio jack. Best of all, to use it, simply plug it into your laptop's current ports, and you're good to go. Save $28 with code DB40 $42 at Satechi

Oral-B Oral-B iO Series 3 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $60 $80 Save $20 Oral-B makes some of the leading electric toothbrushes in the world, and dentists recommend its advanced iO series. The Series 3 electric toothbrush is currently 25% off and combines powerful but gentle micro-vibrations with its signature round brush head that gives you 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just one week versus a regular manual toothbrush. Shoppers say this toothbrush's advanced skills make them feel that they feel like they just left the dentist after each brush. $60 at Oral-B

Amazon Yamaha Audio SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar With Built-In Subwoofer and Bluetooth $130 $180 Save $50 A soundbar and subwoofer combo is the best way to instantly upgrade your home theater setup and get that movie theater sound in the comfort of your living room. While getting both is pretty pricey, this best seller from trusted audio tech brand Yamaha is a soundbar and subwoofer in one. It's also easy to set up, is wall-mountable, and has Bluetooth streaming for your music and podcasts. $130 at Amazon

Sonos Sonos Move Smart Speaker $299 $399 Save $100 If you prefer having a separate wireless Bluetooth speaker that's also portable, you can't go wrong with the cult favorite, premium Sonos Move. If you're looking for bold sound in a small package, you honestly won't find much better than this one. This well-engineered speaker has all the features we love all of Sonos' products for. It has Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, voice and touch controls, Wi-Fi, automatic Trueplay, 11-hour battery life, and is both drop and water-resistant. $299 at Sonos

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the 20 best leather bags added to Coach Outlet’s clearance section this week — all up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off.

More from In The Know:

Shop the top 16 trending deals right now at Nordstrom Rack — up to 67% off UGGs, pajamas, bags and more

Stanley’s early Black Friday sale is on! Get the top 7 best sellers for as low as $15

Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’

This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: ‘It’s a miracle, actually!’

The post 8 Black Friday tech deals to shop right now that you don’t want to miss — as low as $13 appeared first on In The Know.