Best Black Friday sales to shop this weekend: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, more
Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24 this year. But all the biggest Black Friday sales have actually already begun. Here are the three best ones, where you’ll find thousands of incredible deals on popular items:
If you don’t feel like sifting through all those Black Friday sales yourself, we’ve picked out the best deals you can shop this weekend.
Today's Top Deals
Nespresso coffee and espresso machines are at rock-bottom prices for Black Friday
Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2023: Get $400+ free
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive T…
Price: $199 (reg. $249)
You Save: $50.00 (20%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…
Price: $739 (reg. $799)
You Save: $60.00 (8%)
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, includes support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/At…
Price: $24.99 (reg. $50)
You Save: $25.00 (50%)
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Price: $249 (reg. $300)
You Save: $50.99 (17%)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) in Charcoal bundle with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb
Price: $22.99 (reg. $73)
You Save: $49.99 (68%)
Spend $100, Get a $25 Amazon Credit
Today’s top Black Friday deals
FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live!
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
AirPods Pro 2 with Lighting are $199 on sale
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $85.99, down from $99
M3 MacBook Pro is on sale at the best price yet: $1,499 (reg. $1,599)
M3 Pro MacBook Pro is also $150 off
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $739, a new all-time low
Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off for the first time ever
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
M1 MacBook Air is at an all-time low of $749.99
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy
iPad 9th-gen is down to $249 (all-time low)
iPad 10th-gen is $50 off at $399 (all-time low)
Apple’s M2 Mac mini just hit $499.99 on sale
Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $219.99
Be sure to visit the BGR guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 FEATURED AMAZON DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY 🚀
Fire TV Sticks start at $15.99
Meta Quest 2 is down to $249, an all-time low
Roomba deals start at $159
Echo deals start at $17.99
RARE PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console!
Buy a Nintendo Switch console and get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled for free!
Save on six pages of men’s & women’s fashion
Blink smart camera and video doorbell deals start at $19.99
Furniture for every room in your home is on sale
Check out Amazon’s top kitchen deals
Save big on DEWALT tools
Peloton bikes and accessories have deep discounts
See all of Amazon’s best Black Friday sales right here
🏆 MORE TOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 🏆
Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are down to $3.60 each when you buy a 4-pack
Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
Dreo Chefmaker is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve tested in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
Google Pixel phones are on sale starting at $374 for the Pixel 7a (reg. $499)
Don’t miss these Govee smart lights on sale
Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
Save big on JBL headphones
The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with auto-empty — which is my favorite new vacuum of 2023 — is down to $379.99 instead of $450
The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday. You can also save $30 on Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds
Beats headphones are down to the best prices of the season
The Amazon holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
