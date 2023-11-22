We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 12 best Black Friday laptop deals to shop before the weekend ends — up to 76% off Lenovo, Apple and more

Year after year, laptop deals remain at the top of many shoppers’ Black Friday shopping lists — and this year is no different. There’s one major change this year, though: 2023’s best Black Friday laptop deals bring more savings on much higher-quality laptops than previous years.

This year, we’ve found that trusted and durable laptop brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Dell and even Apple are on sale for as low as $170. However, the true shocker comes in the savings!

The highest-discounted premium laptops we’ve found this Black Friday are the SGIN 17-Inch Laptop, the Lenovo 14-Inch ThinkPad L14 and the Lenovo 14-Inch ThinkPad Gen 4. Right now, they’re $910 off, $1,325 off and $1,619 off, respectively!

While brands like Lenovo, HP and Dell are hosting their own Black Friday laptop sales, we’ve also found deals from Amazon and Walmart with hundreds of dollars in savings between them.

From the best-selling and reliable ASUS Vivobook Go 15 that’s currently $80 off on Amazon to the shopper-favorite Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop that’s surprisingly $249 off, we’ve rounded up the 12 best Black Friday laptop deals available to shop right now.

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals for 2023

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop $199 $229 Save $30 Shopping with any pink lovers in mind? This HP best seller comes with Windows 11 and one free year of Microsoft Office 365 and is the perfect lightweight and portable laptop for a teenager or college student. $199 at Walmart

HP HP 17.3-Inch Laptop - 17z-cp200 $270 $500 Save $230 If you're looking for a lightweight laptop with a large screen that's also extremely portable, this 17.3-inch HP laptop is one of our top recommendations. Currently $230 off, it comes with Windows 11 Home and tons of storage space and also comes in three colors. $270 at HP

Walmart SGIN 17-Inch Laptop $290 $1,200 Save $910 This Walmart best seller is one of the best (and biggest) deals we've seen all year. At $910 off (that's over 75% off), this premium laptop comes with Windows 11, tons of storage space, high-bandwidth RAM, bright and crisp resolution and an extremely thin bezel that makes it easy to pack and carry around. $290 at Walmart

HP HP 14-Inch Laptop - 14-ep000 $380 $670 Save $290 A 14-inch laptop is the sweet spot for those who want a machine that's not super small but still a bit smaller than average in size. Available in five colors, this laptop comes with Windows 11 Home and has lots of storage space. $380 at HP

Lenovo Lenovo 14-Inch ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 Intel Laptop $714 $2,039 Save $1,325 The Lenovo ThinkPad series is one of the most legendary legacy laptop models that's only gotten better with time. Today, the ThinkPad series has fully been modernized, and the L14 is one of the best examples of this. Currently 65% off, this laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro 64, plus it has integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a fingerprint reader, impressive graphics and so many more features. $714 at Lenovo

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 Apple products rarely ever go on sale for this much on Black Friday, so if you've been waiting to get a MacBook Air on sale, now's your chance. This 2020 release is currently over $240 off and has a gorgeous 13-inch retina display, Touch ID and more. $750 at Amazon

Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) $799 $999 Save $200 This Microsoft Surface laptop is honestly one of the most stunning and comfortable laptops to use. The soft cushioned wrist rests make all the difference! It comes with Windows 11 and has an intuitive touch screen, is as lightweight as they come and has extremely long battery life. $799 at Amazon

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out Coach Outlet’s Black Friday sale and get up to 70% off leather bags and wallets.

More from In The Know:

Shop the top 16 trending deals right now at Nordstrom Rack — up to 67% off UGGs, pajamas, bags and more

Stanley’s early Black Friday sale is on! Get the top 7 best sellers for as low as $15

Walmart’s best Black Friday deals start at just $17 — shop the 9 best from Stanley, Sony and more

Cashmere sweater shopping season is here! These 13 are on sale for as low as $60 at Nordstrom Rack

The post The 12 best Black Friday laptop deals to shop before the weekend ends — up to 76% off Lenovo, Apple and more appeared first on In The Know.