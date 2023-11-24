Your ultimate guide to every Black Friday beauty deal worth shopping now

.

Black Friday is very nearly upon us, and many of the most major beauty deals have already begun. From ASOS to Cult Beauty to Glossier, so many of our favourite retailers have joined the Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) beauty party – and when it comes to keeping you up to speed, we're up to the task.



To save you time trawling the internet until you get a repetitive strain injury, we'll be giving you the scoop on the very best Black Friday makeup, hair, skincare and perfume deals as soon as they land. Basically, bookmark this page and win at Black Friday. You are welcome.

The best Black Friday makeup and beauty deals

Beauty Bay

SHOP NOW

Phew – there is a lot going on over at Beauty Bay right now. Clearly not one to mess around, the retailer has already started discounting some of our go-to brands from Cover FX to Makeup Revolution, and even its own already super-affordable make-up line. Talk about peaking early...

Oh, one more thing: if you don't snap up the brand's Haul of Fame Box, which is full of nineteen cult make-up and skincare classics worth a total of £205, you're missing out. Olaplex no.3 is in there (if you know, you know) and so is our favourite Made By Mitchell Blursh Liquid Blusher. It'll set you back £60, and is perhaps one of the best Black Friday deals of the year.

Philips

SHOP NOW

Everyone knows that Black Friday is the best time to shop high-ticket items for a fraction of their price. So (respectfully) move over lipsticks, 2023 is all about beauty gadgets. And the best place in town to shop? That's in Philips' Black Friday sale. So far, we're seeing mega deals including £75 off the Epilator Series 8000 and £91 off the Lumea IPL 9000 Series. And, heck, while you're at it, you may as well check out the incredible toothbrush deals too.

Boots

SHOP NOW

Boots is one to keep bookmarked across the Black Friday weekend, with different deals dropping each day. Right now there are some seriously good ones. Grab fragrances for half price, save a frankly ridiculous £270 on this Braun IPL machine, or treat yourself to this luxe Sculpted by Aimee The Treasured gift set, which is half price.

Check out all of the best Black Friday Boots deal here.

Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW

Cult Beauty is our one-stop shop for stocking up on all our holy grails. From classic faves like Olaplex and Sunday Riley to some niche inclusions from Function of Beauty and Youth To The People, it's the optimal retailer to attack on Black Friday sale as it literally has everything. Keep checking our lil' round-up for all the discounts that we rate.

Sephora



SHOP NOW

The retailer is going big on the Black Friday deals too. And when we say big, we mean up to half price on a host of skincare and makeup classics. Stay calm.



We've got the full scoop on Sephora Black Friday discounts right here, btw, across all categories.

Lookfantastic

SHOP NOW

Lookfantastic has some brilliant offers this Black Friday – but that probably won’t surprise you. The extravaganza is already underway with daily flash offers, including up to 50% off the likes of Bobbi Brown, Foreo and Medik8.

Check out our full round-up here.

Space NK

One of our favourite beauty retailers, Space NK, has deals up to 25% off this Black Friday starting on the 21st November. Deals include Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Hourglass, Aesop and Rare Beauty — to name a few.

Face The Future

SHOP NOW

If you're not already familiar with Face The Future, allow us to introduce you to one of the best places to shop for skincare. This Black Friday, they're offering up to 60% off a bunch of brilliant brands, including Augustinus Bader, SkinCeuticals, La Roche-Posay, Revitalash, Medik8, and many many more.

Charlotte Tilbury



SHOP NOW

Glam queen Charlotte Tilbury doesn't do anything by halves, Black Friday included. This year, she is treating us to goodies up to 50 off selected sets, and some very generous free gifts, too. Cyber Monday is great, too. Get a Makeup Mystering Stocking for £98, which includes 7 full-size products, which includes 4 of the bestselling Pillow Talk products. In addition to the Skincare and Complexion Mystery Box for £129, which contains 6 full-size skincare and complexion products.



Check out all of the discount deets here where we'll be keeping you updated.

Glossier

SHOP NOW

Glossier's Black Friday sale is one worth getting up early for. This year, the brand is taking part in a 20% off everything sale, with the discount increasing to 30% (yes, that's THIRTY) once you hit an £85 threshold. If your heart just skipped a beat, brace yourself as the discounts are live now. So that'll be the entire Cloud Paint collection in your basket, will it?

Our top Glossier sale picks here.

GHD

SHOP NOW

Ghd's Black Friday sale is the first place you should head if your tools are starting to sound a little creaky. Take ££ off all the icons, from the Air hairdryer and the Original IV Straightener to the sell-out Glide hot brush (yes, really). We have your ghd shopping guide right here.



The Inkey List

SHOP NOW

Stock up on must-haves or shop newbies with The Inkey List's Black Friday deals. You can get 25% off sitewide (including the new Tripeptide Lip Treatment!) until 28th November. You'll also get free UK shipping between 24th - 28th November.

Coco & Eve

Shop Now

If you've been longing to try something from Coco & Eve's sweet-smelling and hard-working range of hair products, now is the time to invest. Cause RN the brand has reduced all of its products for Black Friday. If you don't own TikTok, know that Coco & Eve is no stranger to a viral sensation (ahem, hello Like A Virgin Hair Masque). Equally, the Miracle Hair Elixir sky-rocketed to success with thousands of raving reviews to its name. So go forth and enter the season of celebration with incredible-looking hair.

Dyson

SHOP NOW

It's not often that Dyson products are on sale so if you're looking to invest, listen up. You can save £100 on the Corrale Straightener and you get a gift with purchase worth £125 with the Supersonic. And there are more deals to be revealed in the month.



La Roche-Posay

SHOP NOW

La Roche-Posay are doing things a little differently this year. Instead of giving discounts on the products, the brand is giving out free skin consultations between 21st - 27th November. Sign up on the website now to get your slot with a dermatologist or skin expert who can discuss skin concerns and help build a new routine with you.

The Ordinary

SHOP NOW

The Ordinary are doing things a little differently this Black Friday by reintroducing its Slowvember campaign, which encourages slow, intentional purchases across the entire month with 23% off, whilst closing for the day on actual Black Friday (24th).

Tan Luxe

SHOP NOW

If you're a fan of a year round glow, you need to know about Tan Luxe's Black Friday deal. With a whopping 50% off everything and an even better 70% off select products, including the Instant Hero, Super Glow Night Repair, Hydra Mousse, and more. This is a deal you really can't pass up on! We're sure are welcoming that summertime glow even when it's grim weather outside.

Ciaté London

SHOP NOW

Revamp your makeup stash with beauties from Ciaté London, including palettes makeup brushes and curated selections. This year, the brand is offering up to 60% off between 24th - 26th November. Then for Cyber Monday, the brand is still offering 60% off between 27th - 30th November with a free gift with purchase.

Pixi

SHOP NOW

We love a Pixi haul and this Black Friday the brand is offering buy 1 get one 50% off sitewide from 22nd - 28th November with the code: GIFTGLOW. You can also get a free gift with purchase on order £60+. This Cyber Monday, you can get the same 50% off deal, plus a mystery gift when you spend £90 or more.

Sana Jardin

SHOP NOW

If you're a fragrance fanatic, you're going to want to pay attention to luxury brand Sana Jardin's offerings. The sustainable fragrance brand is offering 30% off across all of its fragrances, rollerballs (ideal for travel) and candles from 20th - 27th November.

The Body Shop

SHOP NOW

The Body Shop has a bunch of great deals to keep you stocked up on your faves. The Body Shop Love Your Body Club loyalty scheme members can get early access to 25% off everything (including Advent calendars and gifts) from 16th - 21st November. If you're not a club member, you can get the deals from 22nd November. In addition to this, from 14th - 27th November, you can save over 50% off on curated Black Friday Collections, with hand-picked bundles.

Lottie London

SHOP NOW

Lottie London is offering 30% off sitewide from 24th - 26th November, with app users getting early access from the 22nd. This deal extends to cyber Monday from 27th - 28th November with a free gift with purchase.

Dr Sam's

SHOP NOW

Struggling with your skin? It's Dr. Sam Bunting you need to listen to. One of our most-trusted skin experts, Sam also has her very own line – and this Black Friday there are a few deals to pay attention to. The first to note is Dr Sam's work with The Girl's Network (an organisation that connects girls from the least advantaged communities with mentors) where the brand is matching every donation at checkout throughout the Black Friday period (20th-28th November).

You can also get a free digital gift card with every purchase from 20th-27th November; spend £50 and get a £10 gift card, spend £100 and get a £20 gift card, and spend £150 and get a £30 gift card for your next purchase.

And finally, you'll get free delivery on all orders across the same promotional period.

UKLash

SHOP NOW

This year is UKLash's biggest Black Friday sale so get ready to stock up on some lash goodies. On 7th November, "VIP" customers (who signed up via email) get an exclusive preview of the sale with 35% off sitewide for 24 hours. The official sale begins on the 8th November, running throughout the month with 30% off sitewide.

Curél

SHOP NOW ON SEPHORA UK

SHOP NOW ON AMAZON

If you're looking to up your skincare game, take advantage of Curéls 20% sitewide offer on Sephora UK from the 6th until the 27th and 30% offer on Amazon from the 24th to the 27th. We particularly love the brand's Moisture Spray and Hydrating Essence.

14 Day Manicure

SHOP NOW

One of our favourite at-home manicure kits has some incredible deals this year. From 13th of November, the brand has some epic deals, including starter kits at 50% off, gel polish bundles at 40% off, Polygel kit at 40% off, chrome powders at 40% off and so much more.

Caudalie

SHOP NOW

The gorgeous Caudalie is offering 25% off sitewide from the 20th - 27th November, use code: FRIDAY2023 at the checkout.

Gisou

SHOP NOW

For one day only (27th), Gisou is offering up to 25% off various hair and skincare products, as well as 30% off Mystery boxes.

ZIIP

SHOP NOW

If it's good enough for Emily in Paris, then it's good enough for us. Treat your skin to the CurrentBody Skin x ZIIP Lift & Brighten Kit, which has 30% off from £648 to £453 for an extended time from 1st November to 10th December.

I Am Proud

SHOP NOW

Get a selection of new bodycare, haircare and skincare at with the I Am Proud brands, with 30% off sitewide across Skin Proud, Body Proud and Hair Proud from 24th - 26th November. With cyber Monday deals running from 27th - 28th November with a free gift with purchase.

Eve Lom

SHOP NOW

If you fancy some new skincare, Eve Lom has you covered with a bunch of Black Friday deals, including 35% off sitewide (excluding bundles) from 20th - 30th November using the code: BF2023, as well as 50% off selected items, and a free gift with a £150 purchase from 17th - 30th November.

Caroline Hirons

SHOP CH KIT AND KIT BAGS NOW

SHOP SKIN ROCKS BY CAROLINE HIRONS NOW

We're in for a treat with Caroline Hirons' Black Friday deals. Get 30% off the Non-Advent Advent Kit, 50% off kit bags and also 20% off selected Skin Rocks by Caroline Hirons products from 22nd - 27th November. In addition to 20% off, you'll also get a free The Moisturiser (fragrance-free) when you spend £100 or more. Happy skin shopping!

Mermaid Hair

SHOP NOW

Mermaid Hair has some epic deals – up to 80% to be exact – if you're in the market for some new hair tools. You can find the brand's new Aircurl on offer, alongside straighteners, multiple waving tools, hot brushes and a bunch of accessories.

SENSSE

SHOP NOW

If you're in the market for an at-home LED mask, SENSSE has 40% off the entire site, including the LED face mask, from 20th - 29th November. Plus, you'll get a free vegan leather carry case with every LED face mask purchase on the SENSSE site as well as Sephora UK.

Isle of Paradise

SHOP NOW

One of the best Black Friday deals out there comes from our friends at Isle of Paradise. With 50% off sitewide across self-tan and body care from 22nd November - 3rd December exclusively on the brand's website. Plus, a free gift (Pro-Glow Mister, Day Drew or Night Glow) when you spend over £30.

REN

SHOP NOW

From 13th - 27th, REN is offering 30% off sitewide, as well as a free gift worth up to £108 when you spend more than £110. In addition to this, the Ren Ultimate Skincare Edit containing 11 products has a saving of 60% making it the brand's best value kit ever.

IRÄYE

SHOP NOW

The first skincare line targeting the lymphatic system is offering 25% off all product on Black Friday and 20% off on Cyber Monday.

Medik8

The beauty girlies know that Medik8's Black Friday deals are something you should truly take advantage of; stepping up your skincare game big time with the hard-working, innovative formulas. From now until 26th November, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide and free delivery over £35 so get shopping.

Foreo

SHOP NOW

Get your hands on a new skincare tool during Foreo's Black Friday sale with a bunch of sales with up to 50% off, including the Luna, Bear, UFO and Peach IPL tool.

Hello Klean

SHOP NOW

Allow the gift to yourself this Black Friday be stopping that water from messing up the health of your hair! Shower filter and haircare brand Hello Klean is offering 30% off sitewide until the 28th November.

Lucy Bee

SHOP NOW

There are deals galore over at Lucy Bee with up to 70% body scrub, SPF, face wash, self-tan, lip balm and more. You've got time to shop without panic too as the offers are availabl until 1st December.

Drowsy Sleep

SHOP NOW

Gift your loved one (or yourself) a better night's sleep with Drowsy Sleep offering 30% off its Midnight Blue, Damask Rose, and Moonlight Shadow silk sleep masks. Plus 40% off its Lover's Pack and 44% off 2x pillowcases – all from the 24th - 27th November.

Sol de Janiero

SHOP NOW

Across LookFantastic, Sol de Janiero have some really great deals, including the famous Bum Bum Cream, Cheirosa 62 mist and hand cream. You'll find various discounts across the site to stock up on faves and find new gems.

Glow Recipe

SHOP NOW

Get some seriously cute (and ingredient-packed) new products in your skincare routine with Glow Recipe's 25% off discount on all the brand's products at Cult Beauty until the 26th and then 20% off 27th - 30th November.

Hair Gain

SHOP NOW

Hair Gain has a bunch of offers so bear with us (it's worth it!)

On 24th November from 6AM - next day, you can get buy one get one free on BOGOF on all products (excluding gift cards and subscriptions), on 25th November from 6AM - next day, you can get 35% off all single line products and an extra 20% off all bundles, on 26th November from 6AM - next day, you can get 40% off single line products, on 27th November from 6AM - next day, you can get 50% off single line products, and finally from 28th-30th November, you can get 50% off single line products and an extra 15% on bundles.

RMS Beauty

SHOP NOW

RMS beauty is offering 30% off across the site with a gift with purchase for orders over £60. It's not just any gift with purchase, though. You'll get the not-yet-launched Lipnights Overnight Lip Mask and an artistry pouch from 17th - 20th November. Then 24th - 26th November you can get 30% across the site with some products heavily discounted.

Farmacy Beauty

SHOP NOW on Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW on SpaceNK

Farmacy is offering 25% off on Cult Beauty and SpaceNK until 28th November so time to try out some new moisturisers, cleansers and hard-working serums.

Fable & Mane

SHOP NOW

Fable & Mane is offering deals across the brand site, Cult Beauty, Beauty Bay and Amazon to make sure you've got your hands on the brand's incredible hair products ahead of the festive season. You'll find 25% off across all lines on both Cult Beauty and Beauty Bay, 25% off the brand site, with the addition of a free gift on orders over £60 from 20th - 30th November. Finally, you can get 25%-30% off selected products on Amazon.

LANEIGE

SHOP NOW ON CULT BEAUTY

SHOP NOW ON LOOKFANTASTIC

SHOP NOW ON SPACE NK

SHOP NOW ON BEAUTY BAY

Your skin will thank you for taking advantage of LANEIGE's Black Friday offers, across the variety of skincare and lip products. Get 25% off the brand on a range of retailers across the Black Friday period.

MZ Skin

SHOP NOW

Step up your skincare game with MZ Skin's Black Friday offers. You'll find 25% off everything (excluding innovation and kits) as well as a gift with purchase (Hydra Lift Gold Face Mask) with every order and if you purchase the LED Mask 2.0, you'll get a free gift of the Ultimate Serums Kit (worth £100).

Huda Beauty, Kayali, Wishful

SHOP HUDA BEAUTY NOW

SHOP KAYALI NOW

SHOP WISHFUL NOW

Get your hands on new makeup, skincare and perfume with the wonderful products by Huda and Mona Kattan at Sephora UK with 20% off all products.

Zuvi

SHOP NOW

If you're in the market for a new hair dryer, try out the clever one from Zuvi, which uses 60% less energy than a traditional one. The brand is offering 25% off from 1st - 30th November.

Dermatica

SHOP NOW

Confused about skincare but want to step up your routine? Try a prescription subscription Dermatica, which takes your skin history and goals and formulates a custom serum to use every day, delivered straight to your door. This Black Friday, you can get 25% off when you spend £50+ with the code BF25 and 50% off when you spend £100+ with code BF50.

Oskia

SHOP NOW

Shop the brand's beautiful skin and body care products with 30% off all products from 24th - 26th November.

Lashify

SHOP NOW

Want to get lash extensions at home without the faff of having to go to the salon? Lashify have you covered offering 20% off from 20th - 26th November.

Zoeva

SHOP NOW

Need a new set of quality makeup brushes? Check out Zoeva's Black Friday deal, offering 25% off sitewide (excluding sets and kits) from 22nd - 29th November.

Kiehl's

SHOP NOW

Kiehl's is giving customers 25% off tons of the brand's bestselling products, or 30% off when you buy two or more products from 20th - 30th November.

AKT London

SHOP NOW

Beauty editor favourite deodorant brand AKT London is giving 20% off sitewide from 17th November - 4th December (giving you plenty of time to shop).

Revive collagen

SHOP NOW

Get that skin feeling in tip-top shape from the inside too with Revive Collagen's deals (which sells a whopping 1 box every 30 seconds over the Black Friday weekend!) Get 40% off sitewide using code: BLACK40 from 23rd November. Then 50% off the vegan collagen from 23rd - 27th November using code: VEGAN50. You can then get 3-for-2 on all one-time supplies on Cyber Monday, saving up to £175.

Neal's Yard Remedies

SHOP NOW

Get 35% off Neal’s Yard Remedies this Black Friday across skincare, bath and bodycare, aromatherapy and wellbeing collections. In addition to this, from 24th - 27th the brand is donating 1% of sales to the Nature Friendly Farming Network to support the work of promoting regenerative farming in the UK.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

SHOP NOW

Lookfantastic is currently offering 30% off across Anastasia Beverly Hills products on the site, so get shopping your makeup faves.

Experimental Perfume Club

SHOP NOW

Discover a stunning new scent (or two!) with the Experimental Perfume Club's Black Friday offer of 20% off all fragrances (not including workshops and gift vouchers) from 23rd - 28th November using code: BLACK23.

Q+A

SHOP NOW

For easy-to-use, affordable and hardworking skincare and body care products, Q+A has you covered. The brand is giving customers a bunch of great deals. Expect 25% off products sitewide from 27th October - 27th November. If you spend £25+ between 24th - 27th November, you'll get a free gift with purchase, which is the new Ceramide Shower Cream (full size!)

You can also buy various products from the brand on Sephora UK with 20% off and Holland and Barrett with 25% off. And if that wasn't enough, there are savings with clever curated bundles.

Percy & Reed

SHOP NOW

Stock up on haircare faves with Percy & Reed's 30% off all products, with additional offers on supersized products.

Whind

SHOP NOW

Shop the beautiful Moroccan-inspired skincare brand Whind this Black Friday and get 25% off sitewide. Hero products include the Marrakech Sun tanning drops and Marrakech Light skincare oil, both of which will transport you to the vibrant city of Marrakesh even if you're stuck in dreary England.

STRAAND

SHOP NOW

Try out new hair and scalp care products from Australian brand STRAAND this Black Friday with 20% off on Sephora UK.

Emolyne Cosmetics

SHOP NOW

Stock up on some new lipsticks and nail polishes with Emolyne Cosmetics' 20% off Black Friday deals. Between 22nd - 29th November, you can get 20% off certain products and a gift with purchase. Spend £100 and get a free scalp massage brush and spend £200 and get a scalp massage brush and vegan leather beauty case.

Ultrasun

SHOP NOW

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you should be slacking on the sunscreen application. Plus, it's the best time to stock up for holidays and those sunnier months. Ultrasun is giving customers 30% off sitewide from 22nd - 28th November.

Faith in Nature

SHOP NOW

B-Corp beauty brand Faith in Nature is giving 35% off 20 litre bottles, 30% off 2.5-5 litre bottles and 25% off 1 litre 400ml bottles from 24th - 27th November.

Indeed Labs

SHOP NOW

Get a whopping 50% of all products at Indeed Labs, plus a £10 coupon to shop next time (before 31st December 2023). There is also 50% off during Cyber Monday with a free lip product when you spend £75.

Babyliss

SHOP NOW

Try out some new tools with Babyliss is offering 20% off full-price items and 10% off promotions from 24th - 27th November.

Faace

SHOP NOW

Between 24th - 27th November, you can get 30% off sitewide. Plus, charity donation to The Menopause Charity for every Menopause Faace sold or donation of period products to someone in need via social enterprise Hey Girls for every Period, Tired or Sweaty full-sized mask, and Stress Faace moisturiser sold, which is a lovely touch.

FFØR

SHOP NOW

Haircare brand FFØR is offering 25% off sitewide with the code: BFFOR25, as well as a gift with purchase between 24th - 27th November.

Zelens

SHOP NOW

Luxury, high-performance skincare brand Zelens is giving customers 30% discount sitewide for Black Friday when you use the code: BLACK30.

Miller Harris

SHOP NOW

Get those Christmas present shopping sorted early with Miller Harris's Black Friday deals. You can get 20% off everything (both online and in-store) and free delivery over the Black Friday weekend from 7th - 28th November.

Polished London

SHOP NOW

Shop some elegant oral health products with Polished London's deals, offering up to 60% off sitewide on various products from 17th - 26th November.

Super Facialist

SHOP NOW

Step up your at-home skincare game with Super Facialist's 30% off sitewide deals from 16th - 27th November.

Hot Tools

SHOP NOW

In the market for new hair tools? Now is the time with Hot Tools offering 35% off (excluding the new SteamStyler) with the code: BLACKFRIDAY35 .

Curlsmith

Stock up on curly hair must-haves with Curlsmith's deals up to 50% off with daily deals happening between 20th - 26th November sitewide.

LYMA

SHOP NOW

Skin tech brand LYMA has 20% off this year on the Laser Starter Kit and Skincare Starter Kit.

111SKIN

SHOP NOW

111Skin is offering between 15% and 30% off this Black Friday from 23rd - 28th November so you can stock up on some innovative skincare. With code: BF15, you'll get 15% off when you spend £150, with code: BF20 you'll get 20% off when you spend £250 and with code: BF30 you'll get 30% off when you spend £500.

Skin Gym

SHOP NOW AT BOOTS

Try out one of the newest skincare brands on the block in the UK, Skin Gym, which is focused on delivering great results without a huge price tag.

Antipodes

SHOP NOW

Antipodes skincare is offering 20% off sitewide and a Vanilla Pod Day Cream gift with purchase from 17th - 23rd November, 25% off sitewide and an Avocado Pear Night Cream gift with purchase from 24th - 26th November, and 40% off sitewide for Cyber Monday (27th November).

Nudestix

SHOP NOW ON LOOKFANTASTIC

SHOP NOW ON NEXT BEAUTY

SHOP NOW ON BOOTS

SHOP NOW ON BEAUTY BAY

You can get 30% off all Nudestix products (excluding the kits) on LookFantastic NEXT Beauty, BOOTS and Beauty Bay from 24th - 27th November.

Nikura

SHOP NOW

Explore the many benefits of essential oils and aromatherapy with Nikura, offering 25% off sitewide from 23rd - 28th November. Highlights include the Rosemary Hair Oil, Sleep Set and Diffuser.

Beachwaver

SHOP NOW

Give yourself the gift of fabulous hair with Beachwaver's All Neon Collection B1 Rotating Curling Irons, which are only £59 reduced from £119 from 15th - 30th November.

Eyeko

Stock up on mascara and other great eye makeup products with Eyeko's Black Friday deal with 30% off almost everything from 1st - 22nd November.

DÉESSE PRO

SHOP NOW

Now, we all know LED masks deliver excellent results but they certainly aren't cheap, so take advantage of those Black Friday deals including the one at Déesse Pro. Get 25% off the Mask using the code: DP23BF25 from 24th - 27th November.

Schwarzkopf

SHOP NOW

Shop a bunch of haircare goodies from Schwarzkopf at Boots this Black Friday, including the LIVE colour range from 1st - 29th November.

What is Black Friday?



Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade, you likely know the answer to this. In short, it's the greatest shopping day of the year, where all your favourite brands and retailers slash prices across the board, just in time for Christmas.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday always arrives the day after Thanksgiving in the States: this year, it falls on Friday November 24. Set that calendar alert now.

How to bag the best Black Friday beauty deals



There's something about a giant sale that makes us all lose our heads just a little. Be honest: how many times have you been seduced by a healthy reduction, only to come away with a haul of too-small shoes or not-quite-right lipstick shades. We know you've got at-least one dress in your wardrobe with the tags still sadly swinging from the label.

So, this year, it's time to shop smarter – and success depends on preparation. Make a list of the things you really need (or really want), and stay laser-focused on locating those items. Do not be distracted by that nude eyeshadow palette (we know you've already got at least seven).

Of course, Black Friday is the best day to save big on those spenny items that you can't justify at full price: think hair tools, skin tech devices, and luxury fragrances.

You Might Also Like