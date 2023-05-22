Best Big Ten RBs ranked by College Sports Wire

With under 100 days until the first games of the college football season, College Sports Wire put together a list that highlights the top 25 running backs in the country this season.

Three teams have multiple running backs that made the list. Group of Five level players also made the list, showing that there are top level players at every conference across the country. The best running back in the country is awarded the Doak Walker Award, so many of these players on the list could find themselves in contention at the end of the season.

Penn State is one of the teams who have two running backs who made College Sports Wire’s top 25 list. But where do they rank amongst the other players in the Big Ten?

Here are the best running backs in the Big Ten for the upcoming season.

Kaytron Allen - Penn State

Iu Psu Fb Allen 3

National Ranking: 21

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 167 867 5.2 10 20 188 9.4 1

Kaytron Allen came into his freshman season as the less hyped running back than his backfield partner Nick Singleton. But Allen proved that he is a great player in his own right as he put his name into the Penn State and Big Ten record books last season.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Nicholas Singleton gets all the headlines but Kaytron Allen can do more than just hold his own. The Nittany Lions join Michigan and Ohio State with two talented running backs on our list. Allen gives Penn State a nice one-two punch at running back and he could help get them over the top in the Big Ten East.”

Roman Hemby - Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 19

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 188 989 5.3 10 33 298 9.0 1

Roman Hemby just missed becoming Maryland’s first 1,000 yard rusher since 2018 when Anthony McFarland achieved the feat. Hemby should be able to accomplish that this season with a bigger workload. Josh Gattis took the offensive coordinator job this season after winning the nation’s top assistant coach award in 2021 at Michigan.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Hemby made his mark on the 2022 campaign and he returns along with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for 2023. Hemby should see plenty of action in the offense given that the Terps lost a lot of production in the receiving corps.”

TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

National Ranking: 10

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 107 571 5.3 6 4 28 7.0 1

TreVeyon Henderson looked to be the next elite running back at Ohio State when he broke on the scene his freshman year. However, he got hit with the injury bug his second season and was moved to the second running back in the program. Ohio State has two running backs who made the College Sports Wire list and could have one of the most productive backfields in the country.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Injuries slowed down the second-year running back after a breakout campaign during the 2021 season. There are no shortage of gamebreaking running backs in the Big Ten and Henderson is certainly one of them. Should he return to his freshman form, then the Buckeyes should be in really good shape.”

Donovan Edwards - Michigan

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 9

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 140 991 7.1 7 18 200 11.1 2

Donovan Edwards might be the number two in the one-two punch Michigan backfield, but at times he looks a lot closer to the number one back. His 7.1 yards per carry suggest he easily would have gone over 1,000 yards if he got the carries and could be a premiere running back at any program where he plays.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Edwards would likely start for any team outside of Michigan and Ohio State most likely, where there are quality starters. Edwards proved he could shoulder the load when Corum went down with injury. Still he proved to be among the 10 best running backs despite playing in a reserve role for most of the season.”

Nick Singleton - Penn State

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

National Ranking: 8

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 156 1,061 6.8 12 11 85 7.7 1

Nick Singleton finds himself ranked in the top 10 by College Sports Wire heading into his sophomore season. Even with the high expectations placed on his shoulders coming into Penn State, he certainly exceeded them with his freshman performance. Combine his play with Kaytron Allen’s and the Nittany Lions will have one of the most potent running attacks in the country.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Kaytron Allen received more touches last season, but Singleton was the homerun hitter for the Nittany Lions offense. It was on full display in the Rose Bowl where Singleton rushed seven times for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. Going into his sophomore campaign, all eyes will be on No. 10.”

Miyan Williams - Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 7

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 128 825 6.4 14 5 27 5.4 0

Miyan Williams exploded onto the scene his freshman season, replacing the injured TreVeyon Henderson. He could become another one of the elite Ohio State running backs that have come through the program in recent years. It’s to be seen who will be the number one running back next season since both Williams and Henderson split time at certain points.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Williams is part of a running back duo that could easily be top five among all Big Ten rushers. He split time with TreVeyon Henderson, who both had their issues with staying healthy. However, Williams had a nose for the endzone and he should see his fair share of opportunities along with Henderson in 2023. And don’t forget about Dallan Hayden, who carried the ball 111 times in 2022.”

Braelon Allen - Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National Ranking: 5

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 230 1,242 5.4 11 13 104 8.0 0

Like many of the Wisconsin running backs before him, Braelon Allen is a workhorse. The identity of the Wisconsin offense could change with Luke Fickell taking over, so we’ll see if he gets the same number of touches as in the past. Allen is looking to become Wisconsin’s sixth Doak Walker Award winner, which would be the most of all time.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “If you are a defender having to take down Braelon Allen one-on-one, it might be a bad day for you. The Wisconsin running back is coming off a second straight 1,000-yard campaign where he scored double-digit touchdowns. With Phil Longo coming over to run the offense for new head coach Luke Fickell, Allen might get even more touches in the passing game.”

Blake Corum - Michigan

Detroit Free Press

National Ranking: 1

2022 Stats

Att Yards YPA TDs Rec Yards YPR TDs 247 1,463 5.9 18 11 80 7.3 1

Blake Corum comes into the season as College Sports Wire’s number one running back in the country. The numbers he put up last season could have been better if he hadn’t gotten injured. Combining Corum and Donavan Edwards in the backfield is a scary thought for opponents facing Michigan this season.

College Sports Wire Reasoning “Corum opted to return for a fourth season at Michigan over the NFL. He and Bijan Robinson were the top two running backs in the country and with Corum coming back, he is easily RB1 going into 2023. His backup Donovan Edwards picked up the slack and then some in Corum’s absence following his injury. Edwards is another back that is easily among the top five in the Big Ten after rushing for 991 yards and five touchdowns. They might be the best duo in the country.”

