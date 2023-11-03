These are the best Big 12 basketball games for the 2023-24 season

College basketball season is around the corner, meaning the new, expanded Big 12 Conference is about to make its re-debut.

There's no shortage of big games around the league, and they get started on opening night. Here are the best games featuring Big 12 basketball teams for the 2023-24 season, from the non-conference to the league slate.

NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

Nov. 6: Kansas State vs. USC, 9 p.m.

Las Vegas is the sight for this early showdown. USC features one of the top recruiting classes in the nation with Kansas State trying to build off last year's run to the Elite Eight.

Nov. 7: Baylor vs. Auburn, 8 p.m.

The Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., hosts this early-season showdown that could pay dividends for early momentum.

Nov. 14: Kansas vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.

The Champions Classic returns with the battle of the blue bloods.

Dec. 1: Connecticut at Kansas, 8 p.m.

The last two national champions bring a high-quality non-conference game on a Friday night in early December. More of this, please.

Kansas' head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against Texas Tech during the Big 12 basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.

Dec. 5: Villanova at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Two teams that built through the transfer portal will see which squad can find the chemistry quicker.

Dec. 6: Texas at Marquette, 7 p.m.

The Big 12/Big East Battle provides us with a hot one as Shaka Smart hosts his former school in a pivotal encounter.

Dec. 6: Pittsburgh at Marquette, 8 p.m.

The Backyard Brawl continues to be a hot rivalry and this one, with both teams trying to prove themselves this season, should be no different.

Dec. 9: BYU at Utah, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

City supremacy is on the line in this blood feud between the Bearcats and Musketeers. One last Holy War showdown before the Cougars and Utes become Big 12 Conference foes next season.

Dec. 16: Kansas at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.; Baylor vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m.

A loaded day across the country sees two big contests involving Big 12 teams.

Dec. 20: Baylor vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

Back-to-back difficult games for the Bears, both away from home. Should be a good test for Scott Drew's squad.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE GAMES

Jan. 6: Cincinnati at BYU, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati will begin its journey in the Big 12 by playing its conference opener on the road against BYU. That was the same contest the two schools' football programs started league play with in September.

Jan. 13: Kansas State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Grant McCasland's first marquee home game as Texas Tech coach will see his team trying to stop Kansas State and Tylor Perry, McCasland's former point guard while both were at North Texas the last few years.

Jan. 20: Baylor at Texas, TBA

An important battle between two teams that will try to leapfrog each other in the Big 12 standings throughout the year.

Jan. 23: West Virginia at UCF, 6 p.m.

Big 12's Eastern-most representatives collide.

Jan. 29: Houston at Texas, 8 p.m.

Houston is the headline addition in this round of realignment as they take the place of soon to be departed Longhorns.

Feb. 3: Houston at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Picked first and second in the preseason poll, this could be the game of the year in the Big 12.

Feb. 5: Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

The Sunflower Showdown packs the punch. Both teams won on their home floor last season.

Feb. 10: TCU at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Contrasting roster builds with the Horned Frogs being one of the oldest teams in the conference and Iowa State bringing on a touted recruiting class.

Feb. 24: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Another rivalry that could be put to rest after this year. Savor this one, Oklahoma sports fans.

Feb. 27: Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Both coaches seem open to keeping the rivalry going after this season, but this is the last known matchup between the Longhorns and Red Raiders.

March 9: Kansas at Houston, 3 p.m.

Schedulers nailed this one. It's rare to get a potential title-deciding contest on the final day of the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What are the best Big 12 basketball games this season?