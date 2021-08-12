Best Bets on the New York Jets for 2021
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Writer Jay Busbee discuss the BetMGM lines they like on the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets.
When discussing quarterback Zach Wilson‘s struggles in a recent simulated game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that most rookies get worse before they get better because of how much they have to do to transition to the NFL game. Wilson had more growing pains (and one bit of physical pain) Tuesday and Wednesday saw [more]
Ron Rivera calmly name-dropped Michael Jordan after Washington's Tuesday practice. Pete Hailey writes that Jordan's advice makes a lot of sense.
The Giants announced the signing of defensive tackle Elijah Qualls on Wednesday. They cut defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and wide receiver Derrick Dillon. Qualls, 26, entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Eagles in 2017. He appeared in six games as a rookie and totaled four tackles and one quarterback hit. Qualls was [more]
New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux, who says he loves to practice, isn't listening to the outside criticism of the team's O-line.
After getting limited work as a rookie and then having a full offseason and a preseason, he should have a big year.
Robert Saleh is not concerned about Jets rookie Zach Wilson following a string of poor performances in training camp.
The AFC has at least nine serious contenders for only seven playoff spots. The Jets are not one of those teams. At least one person believes that the Jets are the team in the AFC. The DraftKings sportsbook has taken a bet for the bizarrely specific amount of $2,751.03 on the Jets to win the [more]
Auburn remains undefeated at Kyle Field heading into 2021. Could this be the year that Auburn drops one in College Station?
Brandon Aiyuk may return punts in the 49ers' upcoming preseason games.
The Mets trailed by three runs on three occasions, but clawed back to an 8-7 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon.
The Packers could be in for an odd year in what could be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the team, but Matt LaFleur is focused on the task at hand.
Jets QB Zach Wilson spoke about his thought process as he adjusts to the NFL and prepares for game situations.
The Texans were informed they can't restrict media access at practice until late August.
Ewers reclassified and graduated from Southlake Carroll a year early and enrolled into Ohio State, where he will be eligible to play this season.
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones isn't QB1. Not yet.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signs deal with the 49ers
The ghost of Wade Phillips appears to be running the training camp in Oxnard.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said early in training camp that Aldon Smith would “get everything we’ve got, every step of the way” after an offseason arrest, but any future support he gets from the team is going to come from a distance. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are releasing Smith. [more]
The #49ers are adding a former 1st-round pick to their ailing secondary.
A quick look around the AFC North tells us there is some trouble brewing for the rest of the division at this point.