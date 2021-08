Associated Press

You can never have enough capable pass rushers in the NFL. Sure, the Los Angeles Rams have the most disruptive interior defensive lineman in the game in Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who signed a four-year contract worth $64 million after getting 10 1/2 sacks in his first season with the team, to get after the quarterback. “If we can go out and make those memorable plays, those plays that make a difference in the game to help us win football games, that’s all I’m here for and all I care about,” new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said.