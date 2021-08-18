Best Bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400









With the spate of road courses behind them for the moment, NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway and the FireKeepers Casino 400. For only the second time in 52 years of NASCAR races, this track plays host to only one event. In 1973, David Pearson won his third consecutive Michigan race in its single stop after sweeping the track the previous season.

Kevin Harvick (+900) hopes that stat repeats after winning both sides of 2020’s doubleheader.

Of course it won’t be that easy. The field has largely passed Stewart-Haas Racing this season and Michigan takes a special blend of horsepower, team dynamic, and superior driving skill.

Michigan may be one of NASCAR’s perfect tracks. With wide corners that allow drivers to build and maintain speed down a sweeping frontstretch, it is a balance of superspeedway and intermediate track. Drafting and aerodynamics come into play after cautions, but it is possible for the best handling car to pull away from the pack. Teams with a great set of notes can build adjustability into their cars that allows them to make in-race modifications. This year, few have done that better than Kyle Larson.

But Michigan is also a rhythm track. Granted, both 2020 races were run on the same weekend, but seven drivers swept the top 10. If not for an accident while racing for the lead between two Team Penske drivers, that number might well have been nine. And if Kyle Larson had been in the field, all 20 slots may have been filled by 10 drivers.

Proposed Winner

Larson (+300) missed the Michigan doubleheader last year after sitting out most of the season with a suspension, but there is a strong likelihood would have performed well. He dominated this track in 2016 and 2017 with three consecutive wins and a third-place finish. Interspersed in those results are another pair of strong runs at Auto Club Speedway that gave him a six-race streak of top-three finishes.

Larson struggled for a bit after that in his Chip Ganassi Racing ride and failed to crack the top 10 in four straight Michigan races, but he got back on track with a third in the second race of 2019.

Story continues

In 2021, Larson has been strong on every type of track and at every venue regardless of what his previous attempts produced. How much stronger is he likely to be on a track that has been kind in the past? By listing him at 3/1, the traders at PointsBet Sportsbook believe he is a heavy favorite, but to put that in perspective, he does not quite challenge Chase Elliott’s reputation on road courses on which that driver regular hovers around 2/1. The extra dollar on the payout is enough to make Larson attractive on a course where he will gun for his fourth win.

Best Bets for a top five

Kyle Busch (+850) entered last week’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in a poor state of mind. His car was not very good in practice and he was critical of the decision to race on the road course instead of the oval – despite a generally strong record on twisty tracks. The team gave him a good car and he took it to the front, but an accident in the chaotic final laps seemed to justify his position. He is highly motivated for revenge this week and likely to get it. Busch enters the weekend with a nine-race streak of Michigan finishes of sixth or better and 12 consecutive top-10s.

Denny Hamlin (+1000) was locked into the playoffs on points last week with AJ Allmendinger’s win. As a part time team, the No. 16 is not playoff eligible, which insures there will not be 16 drivers qualifying on races – and Hamlin’s lead over Harvick is insurmountable. But Hamlin still wants to win. He needs the bonus points that a victory will give him and he would like to retake the regular season points’ lead to recover the five playoff points he lost by slipping to second after Indy. Michigan is a good place for him to do so. He has two second-place finishes and two sixths in the last four events there.

While he has been hot and cold all year, Martin Truex, Jr. (+850) at least has the foundation to run well this week. He has swept the top five on this track in each of the past two seasons. And while he has not yet found Victory Lane at Michigan, he’s come close with top-three finishes in nearly one-third of his attempts. If the No. 19 is experimenting, now is the time to stop so they can build some momentum for the playoffs that will begin at Darlington Raceway in three weeks.

Few other drivers have been both consistent and capable of scoring Michigan top-fives at will, so the final slot among the probable top-five contenders is subject to a lot of debate. Joey Logano (+1200) was a favorite in the last two road course events until accidents derailed his efforts at Watkins Glen International and on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. That could either galvanize the team or send them into a funk. Michigan has been a great track for JoLo, however; in his last 18 attempts there he has two wins, top-fives in nearly 40 percent of his starts, and top-10s in 78 percent.

Best Bets for a top 10

Consistency provides a wealth of information that can be both positive and negative. Inarguably one of the strongest drivers in the field, Chase Elliott (+775) should be a favorite to finish in the top five. Oddsmakers have him ranked second at PointsBet and fourth on another book. He will land with top-three odds of about +230 and with an even line for a top-five. Don’t get sucked in, though. Elliott began his Michigan career with three second-place finishes, but he has not been better than seventh in the last seven attempts. All but one of his starts ended in top-10s – and that is where the consistency comes into play – but he will be lucky to score a top-five.

Kurt Busch (+2800) finished 10th in both Michigan races last year, which was the 10th time in the last 12 events that he was 12th or better. That streak was kicked off by a victory in 2015. In 2019, he finished second to Logano. While he has lost some of his vaunted consistency this season, he has been once more running with the leaders lately. His victory at Atlanta 2 four races ago is still providing momentum that helped produce a sixth last week at Indy. He should be good for a top 10 and his outright odds will drag those for a top-10 to a slightly positive point.

This week is going to be a watershed of sorts for Christopher Bell (+2800). He ran well in each of the last two road course races before on-track incidents derailed those efforts. He is going to have to step up to the level of the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing on ovals if he wants to go very far in the playoffs, however. Two-mile tracks were not particularly kind to him last year, but he was in sight of 15th in both Michigan races. Bell represents a questionable risk versus reward proposition and should be wagered only if you are digging deeply into your pockets.

Don’t sleep on the other two Hendrick mates. Alex Bowman (+2000) finished 10th in both 2019 Michigan race and while he slipped outside the top 20 last year, HMS was not nearly as strong as they are now. William Byron (+1400) was eighth in the second 2019 race and swept the top 15 last year with a best of 12th. They will not have positive odds for a top-10, but this organization has managed to sweep the top five on a couple of occasions and there is a bet to be made there.

This team has been solid on the 2-milers as this and Auto Club were quite literally tracks owned by Roger Penske. Ryan Blaney (+1600) finished fourth in last year’s Saturday race of the Michigan and was battling for the lead when contact from his teammate Brad Keselowski (+1400) – who, for his part was second on Saturday – sent both into the wall on Sunday. If they can avoid one another, either or both should have a solid showing this weekend.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Best Bets for Quaker State 400 (Atlanta)

Coke 600 (Charlotte)

Buschy McBusch 400 (Kansas)