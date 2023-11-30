Best bets to make the College Football Playoff
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Yes/No market for teams to make the College Football Playoff and discuss the hypothetical situations that could arise during Championship Week.
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Yes/No market for teams to make the College Football Playoff and discuss the hypothetical situations that could arise during Championship Week.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
How well Rodemaker performs at quarterback will go a long way toward determining which teams reach the CFP this year.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
San Francisco has to win Sunday, then still needs some help. Here's how we project the NFL playoff field to shake out entering Week 13.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Joe Flacco may actually start for the Browns on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Will Zalatoris withdrew from the Masters in April just 30 minutes before his tee time, and had to undergo back surgery two days later.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
Sal Vetri reveals the skill position players in the best spot to deliver thanks to favorable matchups this week.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.