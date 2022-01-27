Best bets for NFC Championship game

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Minty Bets previews the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, and tells you what she thinks are the best bets, including a couple of player props.

