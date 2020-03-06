Best Bets: The best weekend in college hoops this season

The Vegas lines for these games were not released at the time of this publishing. Score projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics were used in their stead.

No. 8 SETON HALL at No. 11 CREIGHTON, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

KENPOM : Creighton 77, Seton Hall 74

TORVIK : Creighton 79, Seton Hall 73

HASLAM: Creighton 80, Seton Hall 74

It will be very hard for me to be on Seton Hall in this spot. I do think that the Pirates matchup with the Bluejays really well, and Kevin Willard’s club has actually performed pretty well away from home this season. They’ll be ready to play, too — a win means that they win the Big East regular season title outright, and that matters.

That said, Creighton has only lost one game at home this season — Villanova — and none of their wins were by a single possession. They run people out of Omaha. It’s what they do. And they won the first matchup in Newark, 87-82.

BEST BET: If this line opens up around Creighton (-2.5) or (-3), the value will probably be on the Bluejays. But I think it’ll be closer to (-4), at which point I will probably stay away from a side. I want to be on the over. Creighton shoots it very well at home, and I fully expect Seton Hall to play their best. These are two high-powered offenses, especially on the nights when Myles Powell gets it going. Shootout, anyone?

No. 14 VILLANOVA at GEORGETOWN, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

KENPOM : Villanova 75, Georgetown 72

TORVIK : Villanova 75, Georgetown 71

HASLAM: Villanova 75, Georgetown 69

Villanova is coming off of a win at Seton Hall that kept them in the mix for the Big East regular season title. Seton Hall and Creighton tip off after this game ends, which means that Villanova will still have a chance to win a share of the league title. Georgetown has spent the last two months playing with just seven scholarship players on the nights where Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven are actually healthy. The Hoyas are off the bubble by now and are locked into a spot in the Big East tournament, so they have nothing to play for.

BEST BET: I am going to be all over Villanova. I’m guessing the line opens up at (-4.5), and I like them all the way up to (-6.5).

No. 10 LOUISVILLE at No. 22 VIRGINIA, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

KENPOM : Louisville 56, Virginia 55

TORVIK : Louisville 56, Virginia 55

HASLAM: Louisville 55, Virginia 53

Virginia has won ten of their last 11 games. They are a game out of first place in the ACC title race. They are one of the nation’s best defenses, and a win over Louisville would give them a shot at winning a share of the regular season title. And while this is 100 percent anecdotal, Virginia always plays well against the Cardinals. That’s what happens when Pack-Line plays Pack-Line I guess.

BEST BETS: If UVA is getting points here that’s where my money will be.

NORTH CAROLINA at No. 12 DUKE, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

KENPOM : Duke 83, North Carolina 68

TORVIK : Duke 84, North Carolina 70

HASLAM: Duke 85, North Carolina 69

North Carolina has won three straight games. Cole Anthony is playing his best basketball of the season. North Carolina has some revenge to enact on the Blue Devils, who somehow found a way to win a game they had no reason to win in Chapel Hill a month ago. And Duke will be playing with a chance to win a share of the ACC regular season title.

This is a lost season for UNC. This would be the best way to make this season memorable.

BEST BETS: If North Carolina is going to be getting 14-16 points, I will have multiple units on it. I’m expecting this line to open closer to (+10.5) or so, and I’ll still be on the Heels at that price.

No. 25 MICHIGAN at No. 9 MARYLAND, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

KENPOM : Maryland 71, Michigan 68

TORVIK : Maryland 70, Michigan 69

HASLAM: Maryland 69, Michigan 67

Maryland is coming home after an embarrassing loss at Rutgers that came after a blowout home loss against Michigan State. The Terps still have a chance to win the league’s outright regular season title, and a win over Michigan would earn them a share of the title. The Wolverines looked like they might have gotten some things figured out against Nebraska on Thursday night, but a lot of teams have looked good against Nebraska this season.

BEST BET: Process tells me that Maryland should be the play here, but I don’t want to bet on Maryland. That never feels comfortable, so I’ll be staying away from this game personally.

No. 19 OHIO STATE at No. 16 MICHIGAN STATE, Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

KENPOM : Michigan State 72, Ohio State 68

TORVIK : Michigan State 71, Ohio State 67

HASLAM: Michigan State 71, Ohio State 66

Ohio State has been playing great over the course of the last two months.

But this is Cassius Winston’s senior night.

There’s no way I’ll be fading the Spartans in this spot.

BEST BET: I’ll wait to see what the number is before making a bet here, but I’ll be on Michigan State if I am going to be betting this game.

No. 24 WISCONSIN at INDIANA, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

KENPOM : Indiana 65, Wisconsin 63

TORVIK : Indiana 64, Wisconsin 63

HASLAM: Indiana 64, Wisconsin 63

The Badgers have managed to play their way into first place in the Big Ten, winning seven straight games. Five of those wins came at home, and one of the road wins was Nebraska. Beating Michigan in Ann Arbor was impressive, as was a 13 point win over Ohio State in Madison, but for the most part, this winning streak has been about what we should have expected.

Which is why I like Indiana in this spot. The Hoosiers are probably on the right side of the bubble right now, but they could really use another elite win to get themselves out of the 8-9 game. Wisconsin would qualify as such.

BEST BET: I’ll be on Indiana here. Hopefully we can get it at (pk), but I’m assuming we’ll probably be laying 2-2.5 points.

No. 1 KANSAS at TEXAS TECH, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

KENPOM : Kansas 68, Texas Tech 64

TORVIK : Kansas 68, Texas Tech 64

HASLAM: Kansas 69, Texas Tech 63

Kansas is looking to start a new Big 12 title streak with an outright Big 12 title, but the Red Raiders will be playing for their NCAA tournament life. Texas Tech has lost three straight games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season, and a loss to Kansas on Saturday combined with a loss in the Big 12 tournament would mean that they have 14 losses on the season. How often do teams get at-large bids with 14 losses in a season?

As far as the matchup is concerned, I do think that it favors Kansas. The Jayhawks are terrific at switching on defense, and they have college basketball’s best anchor in Udoka Azubuike. Texas Tech kept things close at Kansas because they shot really well from three. I think the Jayhawks get this done.

BEST BET: I’m going to stay away from this game. I think the line is going to open up around Kansas (-5.5), and I do think that the value at that point would be on Texas Tech, but they’re averaging 59 points in the last three games — including an overtime loss at Baylor — and that’s not going to get it done against the best defense in college hoops.

No. 4 BAYLOR at WEST VIRGINIA, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

KENPOM : Baylor 65, West Virginia 64

TORVIK : Baylor 65, West Virginia 63

HASLAM: Baylor 63, West Virginia 62

Baylor will still have a chance to win the Big 12 regular season title when this game tips off. We talked about this the last time that the Bears faced off with the Mountaineers, but the way Baylor’s defense is built — switching, forcing baseline, anticipating help — it makes guards have to create in isolation and shooters hit kick out threes. WVU’s guards stink, and they cannot shoot.

BEST BET: If this line opens up at Baylor (-1), I will be hammering the Bears. I also think the under is in play if the total opens at 130 or higher.

