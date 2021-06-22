Best Bets: 2021 NFL MVP
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Frank Schwab shares his top 3 plays for the 2021 Most Valuable Player.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Frank Schwab shares his top 3 plays for the 2021 Most Valuable Player.
Despite having Jordan Phillips and J.J. Watt, no one makes the top 11 interior defenders in the NFL.
Trae Young was asked about winning in a hostile environment like Philly, and he gave us his review. By Adam Hermann
Due to the NBA's pushed-back season, the draft will be a month later than usual, on July 29. USA TODAY Sports breaks down loaded class in mock draft.
But 70% of adults 30 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib announces he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. Former NBA player Jason Collins knows what's next for Nassib.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.
The young Packers receiver created some positive momentum during minicamp.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears on the new episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. And something he says will have people talking in barber shops and beyond. HBO has posted a promo for the episode. Regarding his 2020 foray into free agency, Brady says this about an unnamed NFL franchise: “One of the teams, they [more]
CBS Ranks its top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, but there aren't any Ohio State players included.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
On Tuesday morning, Wisconsin football released the new away uniform that will be worn against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 25...
Tom Brady questioned why one team passed on him to stick with their established starter last season.
Last June, Antonio Brown received two years of probation after pleading no contest to three charges stemming from a January 2020 incident with a moving truck driver. But now, Brown’s probation is has been terminated a year early. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the criminal matter related to the case is now over. “In further [more]
If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four