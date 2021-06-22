Best Bets: 2021 NFL Division Winners
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Frank Schwab shares his top 3 division winner wagers for the upcoming season.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib announces he is gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so. Former NBA player Jason Collins knows what's next for Nassib.
Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington D.C.
The young Packers receiver created some positive momentum during minicamp.
CBS Ranks its top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, but there aren't any Ohio State players included.
Vashti Cunningham, who was 18 when she competed at the 2016 Olympics, has the No. 1 mark in the world this year.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
On Tuesday morning, Wisconsin football released the new away uniform that will be worn against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 25...
The six most intriguing offseason additions for the San Francisco 49ers.
Last June, Antonio Brown received two years of probation after pleading no contest to three charges stemming from a January 2020 incident with a moving truck driver. But now, Brown’s probation is has been terminated a year early. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the criminal matter related to the case is now over. “In further [more]
If there is one person to blame for the Philadelphia 76ers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks, it’s Ben Simmons. The supposed final piece of "The Process," Simmons has become more of a liability than help for the 76ers. Simmons and Joel Embiid were supposed to lead the 76ers to the promised land. Simmons has some positive aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability and defense, but his weaknesses are too prominent. He can't shoot and it's arguable he's afraid to shoot. He shot the ball only four
Bill Belichick won't fuel the Mac Jones hype train, but the rookie quarterback's Patriots teammates (like Trent Brown) have no problem doing so.
Two years ago, Nick Saban pulled off one of his biggest-ever recruiting gets when he flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Young from hometown Southern California. Now, the Alabama head coach is trying to repeat the feat with one of Young’s former high school teammates. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala. this past weekend where he was able to reconnect with Young while talking to the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]
Tom Brady just took a shot at a team that passed on him last offseason. It might be the Bears he's talking about.