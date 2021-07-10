Best Bet for Wimbledon Men's Final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kenny Ducey
·3 min read
Best Bet for Wimbledon Men's Final
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

It's been an incredible Wimbledon, and to wrap things up we should have the makings of an incredible final. Novak Djokvoic will aim for his 20th Grand Slam title against first-time slam finalist Matteo Berrettini, whose skills on the grass are at a ridiculous level at the moment. With that, let's get into my best bet for the match.

Novak Djokovic (-500) vs. Matteo Berrettini (+350)

When you look back at the short two-match history between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, it tells a very clear story. The World No. 1 has had little issue against the big, powerful Italian, dropping just one of six sets, most recently on the clay at Roland Garros.

While the scoreline would indicate Djokovic shouldn't be tested much, there's so much context needed. For starters, the first time these two ever met was at the ATP Finals, an event I put no stock into. It's a tournament that is pretty much just put on for entertainment purposes at the end of the year, like an All-Star Game, with the top 10 players competing in London. With no ranking points on the table and fatigue catching some players, you get some strange results. Most guys are just happy to be there.

That was the case with Berrettini when he lost 6-2, 6-1 to Djokovic. Without much purpose, he displayed little urgency. The next meeting, which came just around a month ago at the French Open, was a much different story. Berrettini was able to take a set off the Djoker and push him in the fourth, but in the end there was too much working against him. For starters, while Berrettini does have a good record on clay, it's definitely his worst surface. He doesn't really shape his shots, and his big serve and forehand are more easily returned. There was also the fact that Djokovic's level was incredibly high all tournament, leading him to knock off Radael Nadal, a feat which has only been accomplished at Roland Garros a few times.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

So, it was surprising to see Berrettini even challenge Djokovic there. I think the head-to-head is baked into this price, and I think those two matches really shouldn't have anything to do with this one. Berrettini's form on grass over the last two grass-court seasons has been insane, with a 22-2 record. We are slowly approaching Nadal-on-clay status here, with Berrettini's huge serve and massive forehand playing up perfectly on the grass, becoming nearly unreturnable.

The Italian served incredibly well in the semis, landing 63% of his first serves and winning 86% of points behind them. His averages are around 62% and 79% over the last calendar year, so I'd say even with some regression expected with the great returning of Djokovic, those numbers would give you confidence that Berrettini can cause issues here.

It should also be noted that Djokovic looked incredibly poor in his semifinal win over Denis Shapovalov, saving 10 of 11 break points. He should have been down two sets to love, and his play at the moment doesn't exactly make me want to back him for a decisive victory.

With that, I expect this match to be close. With Berrettini's incredible numbers on serve and his play on this surface, he shouldn't be broken much here, even against the greatest returner of all time. I see this spread cashing even in the event of a straight-set loss, but we probably get four or five. Berrettini should have every chance to win.

Edge: Berrettini +5.5 Games

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic reaches 30th Grand Slam final, will face Matteo Berrettini

    Matteo Berrettini will face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

  • Wimbledon day 12: Novak Djokovic sets up final with Matteo Berrettini

    Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov after Berrettini outclassed Hubert Hurkacz.

  • Ash Barty claims first Wimbledon title

    World number one, Ashleigh Barty, on Saturday became the first woman from Australia in 41 years to win the Wimbledon singles title.Barty’s idol Evonne Goolagong won it in 1980. In the first set, 25-year-old Barty looked on course for a triumph as her Czech opponent, Karolina Pliskova, suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in the tournament’s final.It was Barty who got the first 14 points of the match with clinical precision.But Pliskova fought back - and the pair played a third set… which Barty won 6-3.She sank to her knees in realization of fulfilling a childhood dream.Then Barty - whose participation at Wimbledon had been in doubt after she withdrew from the French Open last month with a hip injury - climbed into the stands towards her team, a tradition started by fellow Australian tennis player Pat Cash when he won the men's singles title in 1987.Back on the grass court, Barty told the crowd, “being able to live out my dream right now is better than I ever could have imagined.”The smiling Australian received the Venus Rosewater Dish from the Duchess of Cambridge, who had watched the victory from the stands with her husband, Prince William.

  • Tennis-Hsieh wins third Wimbledon doubles title, this time with Mertens

    Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei claimed her third Wimbledon doubles title with a third different partner as she and Elise Mertens hung on to claim victory in a marathon final against Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo saved match points on the way to claiming a 3-6 7-5 9-7 win on Centre Court. It was the second successive Wimbledon doubles crown for Hsieh who joined forces with recently-retired Barbora Strycova to win the title in 2019.

  • Barty wins first Wimbledon title on Cawley anniversary

    Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

  • Pliskova proud of effort to make Wimbledon final competitive

    It's never a good thing to lose the first 14 points of a Grand Slam final. At least Karolina Pliskova could laugh and smile about it afterward. Pliskova's record in major finals dropped to 0-2 — she also came out on the short end at the 2016 U.S. Open — while Barty is now 2-0 after adding the championship at the All England Club to the one she collected at the 2019 French Open.

  • Ashleigh Barty wins Wimbledon after tough fight against Karolina Pliskova

    Ashleigh Barty is the first women's No. 1 to win Wimbledon since 2016.

  • Rams will open 10 training camp practices in Irvine to the public

    Rams announce 10 training camp practices in Irvine will be open to public. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

  • Tennis-Stars aligned for Barty's Wimbledon miracle

    Newly-crowned champion Ash Barty said it was miracle she even had the chance to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon this year after a race against time to recover from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open. The 25-year-old marked the 50th anniversary of fellow Australian Goolagong's first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in a nervy Centre Court final. It was an emotional day for Barty as she became the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since Goolagong triumphed for a second time in 1980.

  • Man arrested for allegedly killing 3 at Georgia golf course

    A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been charged for the murders of three men, who were killed earlier this week at […] The post Man arrested for allegedly killing 3 at Georgia golf course appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oksana Chusovitina Heads to Tokyo, Her 8th Olympic Games: "I Only Got Better, Like Fine Wine"

    Tokyo is set to be Oksana Chusovitina's eighth Olympic Games. Yes, you read that correctly, and, yes, that's a record.

  • ESPN reaches extension to televise Wimbledon through 2035

    ESPN agreed to a 12-year extension on Friday to continue televising Wimbledon, keeping the Grand Slam tournament on the sports cable network through 2035. The agreement reached with the All England Club begins in 2024 when the current deal expires. ESPN has been televising Wimbledon since 2003 and gained exclusive U.S. rights nine years later.

  • U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won't get vaccinated

    Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he'll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle. "My reason behind it is -- for one, it was in the last moment I didn't want to put anything in my body that I didn't know how I would potentially react to," Andrew told reporters on a conference call.

  • Wimbledon final: Djokovic eyes 20th Slam, Berrettini his 1st

    The man standing between Novak Djokovic and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title, Matteo Berrettini, remembers being wowed by Wimbledon when he played in the junior event as a teenager. “So it’s all a bit strange,” continued the barrel-chested, big-hitting Berrettini, now 25. On Sunday at the All England Club, the No. 1-seeded Djokovic's 30th major final will be No. 7 seed Berrettini's first — and the first for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.

  • Wimbledon Best Bets for Women's Final

    Kenny Ducey gives you his best bet for the Wimbledon women's final (Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Betting: Suns vs. Bucks | July 11

    Minty Bets&nbsp;previews the&nbsp;betting&nbsp;odds for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks on Sunday July 11.

  • Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana

    The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]

  • Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty, the second Indigenous Australian to earn the title, donned an outfit that paid tribute to her tennis legend

    Barty honored Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Wimbledon's first Indigenous Australian champion, with a scalloped skirt inspired by her 1971 outfit.

  • Report: Bryson DeChambeau, former caddie Tim Tucker speak on split and replacement looper

    In a recent report, both Bryson DeChambeau and former caddie Tim Tucker denied that a falling out led to their split.

  • Bryson DeChambeau opens up on caddie split; new caddie ready for The Open

    Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.