Best of the best: Presenting Patriot Ledger/Enterprise 2023-24 Gymnastics All-Scholastics

What a winter season it was for the South Shore and Brockton-area's best high school gymnasts.

Names like Pembroke/Silver Lake's Mackenzie Mackinaw and Marshfield's Annie Spencer are no stranger to this list after quality campaigns earlier in their careers. But this go around, new faces from Carver, Whitman-Hanson/Duxbury, Canton and Oliver Ames made the cut for the first time.

On top of that, Notre Dame Academy, Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, Hingham/Hull, Hanover and Middleboro were also represented this year.

Here's to the league MVPs, All-Stars and champs. Now unveiling The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's 2023-24 gymnastics All-Scholastics:

More: 2025 should be fun: South Shore high school girls basketball rankings

First Team

JESSICA BALDWIN

Carver

Senior was the Cranberry Gymnastic League's Gymnast of the Year and the Crusaders' top scorer, averaging 33.0 in the All Around. ... Three-year captain. ... Also does cheerleading. ... Said coach Karen Horan, "This girl is going places! Can’t say enough good things about her."

Notre Dame Academy's Sophia Chavez was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

SOPHIA CHAVEZ

Notre Dame Academy

Junior captain had the highest All-Around score of 33.5, with high marks in Bars (8.15), Floor (8.9), Beam (8.3) and Vault (8.7). ... Said coach Caitlin O'Connell, "Sophia has demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding the team with humility and fostering camaraderie among her teammates. Her versatility as an all-around event competitor has significantly contributed to the team's success."

Brockton/Cardinal Spellman/East Bridgewater's Chloe Lavigne competes in the bars routine at Spectrum Gymnastics on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

CHLOE LAVIGNE

Brockton/East Bridgewater

Senior qualified for state individuals as an All Around gymnast. ... Was named to Massachusetts' Senior National Gymnastics team. ... Led the team's undefeated season en route to qualifying for New Englands. ... Said coach Noelle St. Louis, "Chloe leads by example since she is both competitive and compassionate. She is an amazing supporter for all of her teammates and is very coachable. She will be missed on and off the mat."

MACKENZIE MACKINAW

Pembroke/Silver Lake

Senior captain was named Patriot League MVP for a second consecutive season. ... The average of her top four All-Around scores this season came out to 35.621. ... Recorded high marks in Vault (9.3), Bars (8.9), Beam (9.3) and Floor (9.3). ... Led team to win league title. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection. ... Said coach Sara Hall, "Kenzie embodies the true spirit of teamwork, selflessness and dedication to gymnastics. She’s truly inspiring."

Brockton's Ella McCarthy was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

ELLA MCCARTHY

Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman

Senior finished in the state's top 10 on Balance Beam and was named to the Senior National Gymnastic team. ... Led team to an undefeated regular season and a bid for New Englands. ... Three-year captain and state individual qualifier. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection. ... Said coach Noelle St. Louis, "Ella is the definition of a teammate: always putting the needs of her team first. She makes sure everyone has fun on the way to and from meets and her positive reinforcement will be missed next year."

Whitman-Hanson/Duxbury's Emma McKeon leaps during her floor exercise performance at the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

EMMA MCKEON

Whitman-Hanson/Duxbury

Senior captain made Massachusetts' Senior National Team and qualified for individual state championships on vault, bars and beam. ... Patriot League All-Star. ... Placed second on vault, bars and beam in the league. ... Placed fourth in All-Around, second on vault and third on beam at the Patriot League championship. ... Led Whitman-Hanson/Duxbury to its highest league standing (fifth) since the co-op started in 2017. Said coach Alison Vance, "She is a role model for her teammates in terms of her positive attitude and perseverance."

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater's Lily Moreira competes in the vault routine at Spectrum Gymnastics on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

LILY MOREIRA

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater

Sophomore was named the Cranberry League All Around champion. ... League All-Star was also a state individual All-Around qualifier. ... Scored a career-high 9.55 on uneven bars this season. ... Led the B-R/WB co-op to a league title and fourth place in the state tournament. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection.

JAYDA PROFFITT

Canton

Junior placed fifth in All-Around (34.6), fourth in Uneven Bars (8.45) and sixth in Vault (9.1) at Hockomock League meet. ... League All-Star. ... Said coach Sean Reardon, "Her determination to make herself a better gymnast consistently shines through during practices, and giving it her all during competitions illustrates why she has reached new heights this year."

Oliver Ames' Kalli Puskar was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

KALLI PUSKAR

Oliver Ames

Senior finished first on beam and third on floor at the Hockomock League meet. ... Qualified for states in floor. ... Placed top three in many of the Tigers' meets this winter. ... Said coach Brieanna Zine, "Kalli is an incredible teammate and captain. She is encouraging, supportive, and helpful to her teammates no matter what."

Marshfield's Annie Spencer performs on the balance beam during the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

ANNIE SPENCER

Marshfield

Junior led Marshfield to a 15-1 season, averaging a 35.09 in All-Around with a season-high of 36.2. ... Patriot League All-Star in All-Around, Floor Exercise and Balance Beam. ... Had a top four average of 9.175 in Vault. ... Was selected for the 28th annual New England Interscholastic Girls Gymnastics Championship in March. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection. ... Said coach Rich Bertone, "Annie was extremely focused this year."

Second Team

Marshfield's Olivia Audette goes airborne during her balance beam routine at the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

OLIVIA AUDETTE

Marshfield

Junior was a Patriot League All-Star in All-Around. ... Had a season-high of 34.6 at the Patriot League championships, and placed fourth with a 9.0 in Vault, 7.8 in Uneven Bars and 8.5 in Floor Exercise. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection. ... Said coach Rich Bartone, "Olivia has a great balance between strength, poise, and grace. She is a top performer in her league amongst her peer group, and is just starting to reach her peak."

Hingham/Hull's Sienna Besser catches air during her balance beam routine at the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

SIENNA BESSER

Hingham/Hull

Junior was a Patriot League All-Star on Vault and named team MVP. ... Qualified for state individual competition for Vault and Beam. ... Two-time league All-Star for All-Around. ... Said coach Alexandra Boyd, "Sienna is an exceptional gymnast. Her routines are high-level and she consistently performs them well."

Bridgewater-Raynham's Brianna Buckley was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

BRIANNA BUCKLEY

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater

Senior placed second on Bars and third on Beam at Cranberry League Championship. ... League All-Star on Bars. ... Led team to league and South Sectional titles. ... Team placed fourth at States.

Hanover's Riley Clarke performs on the parallel bars during the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

RILEY CLARKE

Hanover

Junior was named a Patriot League All-Star on Bars, and recorded a first-place mark of 8.4 at the league championship in her first year with the team. ... Placed fifth on Beam (8.3) and second on Floor (8.5) at league meet. ... Named team's Rookie of the Year.

Hanover's Natalie Frank performs her floor exercise routine during the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

NATALIE FRANK

Hanover

Sophomore was named a Patriot League All-Star on Beam, scoring a second-best 8.6 at the league championships. ... Took first place on Floor (8.8) at league championships. ... Voted team's MVP.

CHLOE KENNEY

Notre Dame Academy

Senior had season-high scores of 31.0 in All-Around, 8.3 in Floor Exercise and 8.3 in Beam this winter. ... Will attend Boston College this fall. ... Said coach Caitlin O'Connell, "Her legacy of teamwork and sportsmanship will undoubtedly continue to resonate within our gymnastics program."

KYRA MCDONNELL

Marshfield

Sophomore was named a Patriot League All-Star after placing second in Balance Beam at the league championships (8.6). ... Had six meets this season scoring 8.6 or higher. ... Had a top four average of 8.4625 in Floor Exercise, with a career-best 8.6 against Plymouth North/South.

KAITLYN MEUNIER

Middleboro

Senior is averaged 33.0 in All-Around, the team's top scorer. ... Four-year gymnast. ... Two-year team co-MVP.

Hanover's Jadyn Molloy was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

JADYN MOLLOY

Hanover

Senior was named a Patriot League All-Star on Vault. ... Scored a career-best 9.1 on Vault this season. ... Placed sixth in All-Around at the Patriot League championship.

Marshfield's Maya Overton competes on the balance beam at the Patriot League gymnastics meet at Starland in Hanover, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

MAYA OVERTON

Marshfield

Sophomore was named a Patriot League All-Star on Balance Beam and Uneven Bars, recording a first-place score of 8.7 in Balance Beam and a second-place score of 8.0 in Uneven Bars at the league championships. ... Competed in All-Around at six meets and averaged a 32.675 mark. ... Repeat All-Scholastic selection.

MIA PICANZI

Oliver Ames

Freshman placed top three on Vault in nearly every one of the Tigers' meets this winter. ... Finished the season with a sixth place finish on Beam at the Hockomock League Meet. ... Qualified for State Individuals on Vault.

Hingham's Elizabeth Schembri was selected to The Patriot Ledger/Enterprise's gymnastics All-Scholastic team for the 2023-24 season.

ELIZABETH SCHEMBRI

Hingham/Hull

Senior finished seventh in All-Around at Patriot League championship. ... Two-year captain. ... Said coach Alexandra Boyd, "Lizzie has been an invaluable part of the Hingham/Hull gymnastics team. As a gymnast, she has consistently performed high scoring routines. She has also made a huge impact to her team in other ways."

Brockton/Cardinal Spellman/East Bridgewater's Ciara Thomas competes in the floor routine at Spectrum Gymnastics on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

CIARA THOMAS

Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman

Freshman qualified for State Individuals in All-Around for the third time. ... Helped lead the co-op team to an undefeated regular season and New Englands. ... Said coach Noelle St. Louis, "Ciara is a strong athlete on all events. She is a hard worker with a growth mindset. Ciara is an asset to the team and loved by all her teammates."

LEXI WEINTRAUB

Oliver Ames

Junior finished the season placing second at the Hockomock League meet. ... Said coach Brieanna Zine, "Lexi has been a very consistent competitor for us throughout her entire career. We can always count on her to put up a big score for the team."

LINDSAY WOODBURY

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater

Freshman placed third in All-Around at Cranberry League championship. ... League All-Star in All-Around. ... State individual All-Around qualifier. ... Scored a career-high 9.55 on Vault this season. ... Led B-R/WB to the league title.

Honorable Mentions

Girallys Figueroa-Pires, Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman

Casey Hoyt, Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman

Abigail Kostas, Braintree

Olivia Marshell, Middleboro

Cecilia Meoli, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater

Miah Webb, Brockton/East Bridgewater/Cardinal Spellman

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Patriot Ledger/Enterprise 2023-24 Gymnastics All-Scholastic teams