Best of the best: Meet Greater Fall River's field hockey All-Scholastic team

FALL RIVER — Greater Fall River field hockey teams enjoyed a season like no other in 2023.

Each of the four teams — Case, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — each punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The Raiders had the deepest run, making it to the Final 4. The Cardinal's Megan Smith concluded a successful career with eye-popping numbers, which was why she was named the Herald News Player of the Year for the second straight year.

The Herald News is pleased to announce the 2023 Field Hockey All-Scholastics team from Greater Fall River high schools.

Player of the Year

Megan Smith, Case

When the Cardinals needed a goal they turned to none other than Megan Smith to deliver.

Smith had a tremedous campaign for Case this past fall, scoring an area-best 44 goals and dished out 13 assists. The senior captain forward finished her career with all-time school record of 108 goals and 46 assists in four years. She is the all-time goal scorer in a season.

Case's Megan Smith during Wednesday's Division 4 Round of 16 contest at Joseph Case High School Nov. 8, 2023

Smith was named an honorable mention for the National Field Hockey Coaches Association and picked for Best of 60 from the Massachusetts State Field Hockey Coaches Association. She is a two-time South Coast Conference Most Valuable Player and Herald News two-time Field Hockey Player of the Year.

Smith signed a national letter of intent to attend and play field hockey at Division I college Bryant University.

"Megan was also an incredible leader to this team," Cardinals head coach Kacie Martel said.

First team

Somerset's Karissa Albin and Apponequet's Brynn McLaughlin during Thursday's game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School Oct. 5, 2023.

Karissa Albin, Somerset Berkley

Albin closed out her career in style for the Raiders this past fall ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star for the third year ... the senior forward recorded 27 goals and tallied a career-best 25 assists ... finished her career with 94 goals and 46 assists ... a two-time captain and four-year varsity player ... helped lead SBR to a 17-0-1 record and a berth in the Division 2 Final Four ... selected to the Massachusetts State Field Hockey Coaches Association Best of 60 Senior All-Star game ... was the Herald News Co-Player of the Year as a junior ... fast with a great, first step acceleration ... second in her graduating class ... attending Bentley College where she will play field hockey and major in finance.

Westport's Avery Avila, right, gets congratulation from teammate MaKayla Grace after scoring a goal during Senior Day against Carver

Avery Avila, Westport

Avila left it all on the field in her final season as a Wildcat in 2023 ... she was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive all-star ... led Westport with 20 goals, dished out five assists, and notched four defensive saves ... the center forward does a great job creating offensive opportunity with her strong passing, stick skills and speed ... helped lead Westport 12-6 regular season mark and postseason berth ... top of her graduating and hopes to pursue a degree in biology ... an Abigail Adams Scholarship recipient, the President of National Honor Society, received the Brown Book Award of Academic Excellence and is a Heisman High School Scholarship school winner ... a multi-Herald News All-Scholastic first teamer.

Somerset's Karis Botelho and Case's Emma Bouchard during the game at Case Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023.

Karis Botelho, Somerset Berkley

Botelho had a solid season for the Raiders this past fall ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... the junior left back captain was solid all-around on the defensive end ... a three-year starter in the backfield ... a vocal leader on the field ... is an intense competitor with good speed ... helped lead SBR to a 17-0-1 record and a berth in the Division 2 Final Four ... this is Botelho's first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Norwood's Ava O'Neil and Somerset's Emily Carr during Tuesday's Division 2 state semifinal game at Middleboro High School Nov. 14, 2023.

Emily Carr, Somerset Berkley

Carr had a great first season for the Raiders this past fall ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... finished the season with 23 goals and four assists ... the junior left winger is hard working, coachable with good speed ... helped lead SBR to a 17-0-1 record and a berth in the Division 2 Final Four ... had several games with multiple goals ... this is Carr's first Herald News All-Scholastic for field hockey.

Somerset's Ryan Crook during Tuesday's Division 2 state semifinal game at Middleboro High School Nov. 14, 2023.

Ryan Crook, Somerset Berkley

Crook served as a valuable playmaker for the Raiders in 2023 ... the freshman center midfielder scored 19 goals and dished out team-leading 29 assists ... very fast and has excellent vision who makes things happen on the field ... he's explosive with ball and possesses advanced stick skills ... helped lead SBR to a 17-0-1 record and a berth in the Division 2 Final Four ... this is Crook's first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Emily Curran

Emily Curran, Durfee

Emily Curran was one of the league's top defender for the Hilltoppers in 2023 ... she was named a Southeast Conference all-star ... the senior defender netted three goals and dished out four assists from her center back spot ... had a season-ending injury late in the year ... a powerhouse defender in the last four years ... helped lead Durfee to a 12-3-2 mark and berth in the state tournament ... this is Emily's third straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Durfee's Julia Caron and Dartmouth's Kacey Curran watch the ball during Wednesday's Southeast Conference matchup at B.M.C. Durfee High School October 18, 2023

Kacey Curran, Durfee

Kacey Curran had a phenomenal season for the Hilltoppers in 2023 ... she was named a Southeast Conference all-star ... the junior right forward tied for the team lead in goals with 14 ... she also dished out 14 assists ... playmaker ... moved to center forward to fill a void during the season ... helped lead Durfee to a 12-3-2 mark and berth in the state tournament ... this is Kasey's second straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Durfee's Ellia Delisle and Dartmouth's Kaelyn Zuber during Wednesday's Southeast Conference matchup at B.M.C. Durfee High School October 18, 2023

Ellia Delisle, Durfee

Delisle had another solid fall season for the Hilltoppers this past fall ... she was named a Southeast Conference all-star for the second straight year ... the junior center midfielder tallied 11 goals and had six assists ... takes over games on both ends with her skills and speed ... helped lead Durfee to a 12-3-2 mark and berth in the state tournament ... this is Delisle's second straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Skylar DeMoranville

Skylar Demoranville, Case

Demoranville was one of the Cardinals best defenders this past fall ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... played in every game and contributed to the success for Case ... the junior defender's skill set continues to improve ... was a great teammate all season long ... helped lead the Cardinals to a 14-1-1 regular season mark and berth in the Round of 16 appearance ... this is Demoranville's first Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Case's Megan Smith and Somerset's Addie Finlaw during the game at Case Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023.

Addie Finlaw, Somerset Berkley

Finlaw was one of the main reasons the Raiders enjoy plenty of success in 2023 ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... the sophomore center back netted seven goals and had nine assists ... was willing and unselfish to take on a new position in the fall to better the team ... elite stick skill and main hitter on offensive corners ... trail on defensive corners ... helped lead SBR to a 17-0-1 record and a berth in the Division 2 Final Four ... this is Finlaw's first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Westport field hockey players (L-R) Makayla Grace, Avery Avila and Isabella Babb smile after Thursday's shutout win against Southeastern.

Makayla Grace, Westport

Grace made the successful switch from defense to a more offensive-minded position at center-midfield for the Wildcats ... she was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive all-star ... the freshman center midfield finished with two goals, two assists and two defensive saves ... a perfect example of a first-team player because of her heart and hustle ... isn't afraid to carry the ball on her own and uses her speed to beat opponents ... has a powerful hit, strong stick skills, and great tackles ... bright future ... helped lead Westport 12-6 regular season mark and postseason berth ... this is Grace's first Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Brooke Perron during a game at Case Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023.

Brooke Perron, Case

Perron was another great defender for the Cardinals this past fall ... she was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... the senior captain was a solid defender all season long ... part of our very strong defense that helped Case to a 14-1-1 mark and berth in the Division 4 Round of 16 ... this is Perron's first Herald News All-Scholastics honors for field hockey.

Second team

Isabella Babb, Westport

Paitynn Botelho, Durfee

Emma Bouchard, Case

Addalyn Carreiro, Case

Lilly Cook, Durfee

Toni Freitas, Durfee

Maura Kennedy, Somerset Berkley

Avery Motta, Durfee

Emma Plante, Case

Colleen Smith, Westport

Jada Thurston, Westport

