Best of the best: Meet Greater Fall River's Boys Soccer All-Scholastics

FALL RIVER — Five Herald News boys soccer teams — Atlantis Charter, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — each punched their ticket to the postseason.

No one had quite the season like the Wildcats, who finished the regular season with an unbeaten record and their first state championship in school history.

The 2023 Herald News Player of the Year Noah Amaral made sure he did his part in between the pipes through the regular season and the playoffs.

The Herald News is pleased to announce the 2023 Boys Soccer All-Scholastic first and second teams from Greater Fall River high schools.

Player of the Year

Noah Amaral, Westport

If there ever was a game stopper in high school soccer, you don't have to look no further than Noah Amaral. The junior netminder had a season to remember for the Wildcats, helping lead Westport to an undefeated season and its first Division 5 state championship in school history.

Amaral finished the season with 75 saves, an area-best 16 shutouts while posting a goals against average of 0.35. He made two critical penalty kick shootout saves while helping the Wildcats beat the No. 1 seed Sutton and No. 2 seed Douglas in the state tournament.

Westport keeper Noah Amaral makes a diving save versus Douglas in the D5 state soccer final on Saturday November 18, 2023 at Doyle Field in Leominster.

A starting varsity goalkeeper since the seventh grade and established himself as one of the best keepers in Massachusetts.

Amaral was selected as a Boston Globe All Scholastic, a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive all-star, a South Coast Fall Classic all-star and three-time Herald News All-Scholastic.

First team

Douglas’s Ryan Morrisette shoots as Westport captain Marcos Dutra Africano defends in the D5 state soccer final on Saturday November 18, 2023 at Doyle Field in Leominster.

Marcos Dutra Africano, Westport

Africano wrapped up a brilliant career for the Wildcats this past fall … he was named a Mayflower Athletic League Comprehensive Most Valuable Player … scored seven goals despite playing defense … his leadership and grit helped Westport limit the opposition to eight goals across 23 games and four shutouts in the postseason … helped lead the Wildcats to an undefeated season and their first state title in school history … a South Coast Fall Classic all-star … this is Africano’s third straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Tommy Bernard, Westport

Bernard spearheaded a deadly offensive attack for the Wildcats in 2023 … the senior midfielder finishing ability within the final third of the field led to a team total of 104 goals … tallied five goals and dished out 12 assists … helped lead Westport to an undefeated season and their first state title in school history … the team captain and two-year starter finished his career with eight goals and 15 assists … selected a South Coast Fall Classic all-star … this is Bernard’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Cameron Cadieux, Diman

Cadieux had a strong year for the Bengals this past fall … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large all-star … the senior defender was also named Diman’s Most Valuable Player … a lockdown defender with super speed … has the ability to perform under pressure … helped lead the Bengals to a 9-7-3 mark and postseason berth … this is Cadieux’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Somerset Berkley's Derrick Camara moves the ball upfield against Case on Wednesday.

Derrick Camara, Somerset Berkley

Camara had an all-star season for the Raiders in 2023 … he was named a South Coast Conference all-star and Player of the Year … the senior captain striker scored 24 goals and 10 assists … a four-year varsity starter … a 2023 Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association all-star … did a great job finishing in front of the net … helped lead SBR to an area-best 14-1-3 record and berth in the Division 2 Round of 16 … this is Camara’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Landen Cordeiro, Diman

Cordeiro had another great season between the pipes for the Bengals this past fall … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large all-star … the sophomore netminder posted seven shutouts and allowed just under one goal per game … the two-year starter helped lead the Bengals to a 9-7-3 mark and postseason berth … can save just about anything … Diman’s 2023 Most Valuable Player … this is Cordeiro’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Durfee's Gilberto Correia moves the ball up pitch during a non-league match against Dighton-Rehoboth.

Gilberto Correia, Durfee

Correia was tough in the center of the field all season for the Hilltoppers this past fall … he was named a Southeast Conference all-star … the senior midfielder scored five goals and assisted on eight others … selected an Eastern Mass. All Star … helped lead Durfee to a 9-3-4 mark, a playoff win and berth in the Round of 32 … this is Correia’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Kaua Damas, Durfee

Damas was one of the Hilltoppers top scorers this past fall … he was named a Southeast Conference all-star … finished with eight goals and seven assists … scored a hat trick against Taunton High … … helped lead Durfee to a 9-3-4 mark, a playoff win and berth in the Division I Round of 32 … this is Damas’ first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Atlantis Charter soccer player Shawn Kalunga.

Shawn Kalunga, Atlantis Charter

Kalunga had a solid season for the Tritons this past fall … the junior forward had four goals and chipped in with three assists … one of the quickest players for Atlantis Charter … controls the ball well and gets his share of 50/50 balls … helped lead Atlantis Charter to a 9-6-2 record and a berth in the Division 5 Round of 32 … this is Kalunga’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Durfee's Selvin Marquez controls the ball during a non-league match against Dighton-Rehoboth.

Selvin Marquez, Durfee

Marquez had a strong season in the back field for the Hilltoppers this past fall … he was named a Southeast Conference all-star … one of the top defenders for Durfee … controls the ball well and wins a lot of 50/50 balls … helped lead Durfee to a 9-3-4 mark, a playoff win and berth in the Division I Round of 32 … this is Marquez’ first Herald News All-Scholastics.

Westport's Ben Novo kicks the ball downfield against Douglas in the D5 state soccer final on Saturday November 18, 2023 at Doyle Field in Leominster.

Ben Novo, Westport

Ben Novo commanded the middle of the field all year long for the Wildcats in 2023 …he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive all-star … finished his final season with 10 goals and 12 assists … helped lead Westport to an undefeated season and their first state title in school history … finished his high school soccer career with 19 goals and 32 assists … selected as an United Soccer Coaches Association All State player, an Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association All Star and a South Coast Fall Classic All Star … this is Novo’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Westport's Nyzaiah Pacheco celebrates after scoring the winning goal in penalty kicks to defeat Douglas in the Division 5 state soccer final.

Nyzaiah Pacheco, Westport

Pacheco’s speed and dynamic playmaking skills made him dangerous for opposition to face in 2023 … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive all-star … the junior left midfielder scored 17 goals with a team-leading 13 assists … scored the winning goal during the penalty kick shootout against Douglas to secure Westport’s undefeated season and its first state championship in school history … often double-and-triple teamed on the field … a South Coast Fall Classic All Star … this is Pacheco’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Camden Rose

Camden Rose, Somerset Berkley

Rose had a strong year in his final season for the Raiders this past fall … he was named South Coast Conference all-star … the senior captain defender had a goal and eight assists … a four-year starter … helped lead SBR to an area-best 14-1-3 record and berth in the Division 2 Round of 16… always looks to feed his teammates … a great passer with vision and pace … one of the fastest players in the area … this is Rose’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Case's Logan Prazeres, left, and Somerset Berkley's Nicolas Scanlon reach for the ball during their soccer game on Wednesday.

Nicolas Scanlon, Somerset Berkley

Scanlon had a great all-around season for the Raiders in 2023 … he was named a South Coast Conference all-star … the junior central attacking midfielder contributed 14 goals and had 13 assists … a three-year starter … can play in the midfield or he can drop back as a defender … helped lead SBR to an area-best 14-1-3 record and berth in the Division 2 Round of 16 … plays with a lot of pace … did a great job at setting up his teammates to score goals … always puts the team first … this is Scanlon’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Case soccer player Gaoussou Traore.

Gaoussou Traore, Case

Traore was a very versatile player for the Cardinals this past fall … he was named a South Coast Conference all-star … the senior forward led Case in scoring … named team’s Most Valuable Player … a four-year player and team captain … brought skill, speed and physical play each and every game … this is Traore’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honors.

Douglas’s Liam Deplaise attempts to pass against Westport's Will Quinlan in the D5 state soccer final on Saturday November 18, 2023 at Doyle Field in Leominster.

Will Quinlan, Westport

Quinlan had a sensational season for the Wildcats in 2023 … the junior forward scored an area-best 32 goals and chipped in with five assists … one of the top forwards in Eastern Massachusetts … had two penalty kick shootout goals during the state tournament … helped lead Westport to an undefeated season and their first state title in school history … has good speed, strength, and aerial skills … selected a South Coast Fall Classic all-star … this is Quinlan’s first Herald News All-Scholastic honors.

Second team

Patrick Barros, Durfee

Ryan Borges, Westport

Carter Couto, Westport

Mason Deneault, Somerset Berkley

James Doucette, Somerset Berkley

Ryan Ferreira, Atlantis Charter

Bradley Flores, Atlantis Charter

Darwin Flores, Durfee

Evan Furtado, Somerset Berkley

Aiden Furtado, Diman

Andrew Gesner, Diman

Xavier Inacio, Durfee

Nehven Jose, Diman

Zachary Lopes, Westport

Ben Miller, Somerset Berkley

Landen Novo, Westport

Nate Oliveira, Somerset Berkley

Beckam Potter, Case

Logan Resendes, DIman

Conrado Silva, Atlantis Charter

Chrispin Sokol, Durfee

Thalys Silva, Atlantis Charter

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River area high school boys soccer all-scholastic team