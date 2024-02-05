Best of the best: Meet Greater Fall River's Football All-Scholastics

FALL RIVER — The final installment of the Herald News Fall-Scholastics is here.

We take a look at Fall River area football athletes who shined the brighest on the gridiron this past fall. There were great moments for teams such as sharing a league title and punching a ticket to the postseason after a 10-year drought.

Somerset Berkley running back Ethan Santos was named this year's Herald News Player of the Year.

The Herald News is pleased to announce the 2023 Football All-Scholastic team from Greater Fall River high schools.

Player of the Year

Ethan Santos was nearly unstoppable running the football for the Raiders this past fall.

The Somerset Berkley senior back scored an area-best 20 touchdowns and point total (126) while rushing for nearly 1100 yards. He was named a South Coast Conference all-star.

Somerset Berkley's Ethan Santos runs the ball during a pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

Santos was part of an offensive attack for the Raiders that pounded out 3400 yards on the ground. He ended his career running for a game-high 132 yards on 21 carries while scored a pair of touchdowns against Central High on Thanksgiving. The SBR star running back also rushed for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns against Apponequet.

Santos, who also plays defensively, is an Otto Graham nominee. He helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title. This is Santos's first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

First Team

Triton's Davion Adediran and Roxbury's Jo'Siah Dixon during a Division 8 game at Atlantis Charter High School October 19, 2023.

Davion Adediran, Atlantis/Westport

Adediran had another terrific season for the Tritons in 2023 … the freshman quarterback accounted for 20 touchdowns, passed for over 2,000 yards and rushed for 591 yards … he also converted on four 2-point conversions … finished the season with 13 touchdown passes (second in the area) … passed for over 300 yards in a game twice … this is Adediran’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Somerset Berkley’s Derek Baliko attempts a pass during a Division 4 Elite Eight game against Duxbury.

Derek Baliko, Somerset Berkley

Baliko jumped in right away under center and made a big difference in his first season for the Raiders ... he was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention ...the senior QB threw for eight touchdowns and passed for nearly 800 yards ... scored three touchdowns on the ground ... he was great running the rugby-style play for short yardage ... helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title ... this is Baliko's first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Pass to Seekonk's Gabriel DelMastro blocked by Case's Braden Bibeau during a South Coast Conference game at Seekonk High School Oct. 27, 2023.

Braden Bibeau, Case

Bibeau had a solid final season for the Cardinals this past fall … he was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention … caught 21 passes and recorded five touchdowns … had 84 tackles on the defensive side … averaged 7.2 tackles per game … helped Case achieve a 6-4 record on the year … this is Bibeau’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Somerset Berkley's Finnian Bjork tackled by Central's Avani Rodrigues during a pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

Finn Bjork, Somerset Berkley

Bjork had an all-star season on both sides of the ball for the Raiders in 2023 ... he was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... the junior tight end scored four touchdowns ... caught 11 passes for nearly 300 yards ... led the team in sacks as a defensive end rusher with eight, had 56 tackles and blocked two punt attempts ... caught a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had an interception on Thanksgiving against Central High ... helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title ... this is Bjork's first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Somerset Berkley’s Austin DeSouto is brought down from behind during a Division 4 Elite Eight game against Duxbury.

Austin Desouto, Somerset Berkley

Desouto was always around the football on the defensive end for the Raiders this past fall ... he was named a South Coast Conference all-star ... the senior linebacker was the signal caller on defense ... also recorded a two-point conversion on offense ... led the team in tackles with 85, including 68 solo ... helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title ... this is Desouto's second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Diman's Kaidyn Dias tackled by West Bridgewater's and Matt Smith during a contest at B.M.C. Durfee High School October 28, 2023.

Kaidyn Dias, Diman

Dias had an all-star season for the Bengals in 2023 … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference all-star … the senior wide receiver caught 40 passes for 711 yards … he also scored nine touchdowns … had 42 tackles (18 solo) on defense … forced a fumble, a tackle for a loss and had two interceptions from his safety position … helped Diman punch its first appearance in the playoffs since the 2013 season … this is Dias’ second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Somerset Berkley's Sam Grew runs for a touchdown during a pre-Thanksgiving Day game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School November 22, 2023.

Sam Grew, Somerset Berkley

Grew had a sensational season running the ball for the Raiders this past fall ... he was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention ... rushed for nearly 1,100 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns ... also caught a touchdown pass ... part of the offensive attack that grinded out 3,400 yards on the ground ... had a career-high 221 yards and scored three touchdowns in a playoff win against Westwood ... helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title ... this is Grew's first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Diman's Paul Hart receives his award from head coach Luke Bahry during a 2023 Otto Graham award ceremony.

Paul Hart, Diman

Hart had a superb season on both sides of the ball for the Bengals this past fall … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large all-star ... the senior captain was the anchor on the offensive line … an Otto Graham nominee … allowed his quarterback to throw for almost 2,300 yards this season … helped Diman punch its first appearance in the playoffs since the 2013 season … this is Hart’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Durfee's Eric Lucas celebrates a touchdown with Jayden Fernandes during a non-league game at B.M.C. Durfee High School Sept. 29, 2023.

Eric Lucas, Durfee

Lucas has a strong season for the Hilltoppers in 2023 … the senior running back scored a team-high five touchdowns … finished with 32 points and tallied a two-point conversion … caught 10 passes for 103 yards … averaged nearly 20 yards on kickoff/punts returns … this is Lucas’ second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Somerset's Brendan McDonald intercepts during a South Coast Conference game at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical School Oct. 13, 2023.

Brendan McDonald, Somerset Berkley

McDonald was tough as nails in the secondary for the Raiders in 2023 ... the junior cornerback recorded a team-leading six interceptions ... he returned a pair for touchdowns ... covers the opponent's top receiever ... helped lead SBR to an area-best 8-3 mark and share of the SCC Blue league title ... this is McDonald's first Herald News All-Scholastics football honor.

Diman's James McKenzie is tackled by a West Bridgewater defender during a contest at B.M.C. Durfee High School October 28, 2023.

James McKenzie, Diman

McKenzie had a great season on offense for the Bengals this past fall … the sophomore wideout caught a team-high 54 passes for 904 yards … he also scored three touchdowns … recorded 38 tackles (22 solo), three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown … helped Diman punch its first appearance in the playoffs since the 2013 season … this is McKenzie’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Case's #9 Jack Orton passes at the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea on Sept. 9, 2023.

Jack Orton, Case

Orton had a solid season under center for the Cardinals in 2023 … he was named a South Coast Conference honorable mention … threw for 13 touchdown passes on the season … completed 73 passes for 858 yards … helped Case achieve a 6-4 mark on the year … had 11.8 yards per competition rate … this is Orton’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Diman's Sam Perry looks to pass during a contest at B.M.C. Durfee High School on October 28, 2023.

Sam Perry, Diman

Perry did it all under center for the Bengals this past fall … he was named a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large all-star … the junior quarterback accounted for 27 touchdowns (17 passing and 10 rushing) … passed for an area-high 2,297 yards … was tough in the pocket and dynamic when scrambling … helped Diman punch its first appearance in the playoffs since the 2013 season … this is Perry’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Lucas Saltmarsh

Lucas Saltmarsh, Case

Saltmarsh had a great season on defense for the Cardinals this past fall … the junior defensive star collected 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and had six sacks … helped Case achieve a 6-4 mark on the year … this is Saltmarsh’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Durfee's KJ Strong knocks the pass away from Somerset's Kaven Dos Santos during a game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School Sept. 22, 2023.

KJ Strong, Durfee

Strong put forth his effort all season for the Hilltoppers this past fall … named a Southeast Conference all-star … the senior quarterback led Durfee in scoring (34) with five touchdowns and two 2-point conversion … threw three touchdown passes and went over 500 yards rushing … an Otto Graham nominee ... this is Strong’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Durfee's Jason Springer runs the ball held by New Bedford's Dezmond Brunskill during the 131st Thanksgiving Day game at B.M.C. Durfee High School November 23, 2023.

Jason Springer, Durfee

Springer came on late during the season for the Hilltoppers … the junior running back averaged nearly five yards a carry … hits the hole hard and has good speed … had a team-high 75 yards against Framingham … has a bright future for Durfee … this is Springer’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Bradey Viveiros gets the extra point at the Atlantis Charter School versus the Bulldogs Thursday, Sept. 21 in Fall River.

Bradey Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Bradey Viveiros was pretty versatile for the Tritons this past fall … the Tritons tailback caught 21 passes out of the backfield for 316 yards … he also rushed for 424 yards and scored three touchdowns … fast runner and can move through the hole quickly … plays defense as well … this is Bradey’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Triton's Collyn Viveiros runs the ball at the Atlantis Charter School versus the Bulldogs Thursday, Sept. 21 in Fall River.

Collyn Viveiros, Atlantis Charter/Westport

Collyn Viveiros was one of the top receivers for quarterback Adediran this past fall … the Triton wideout caught 26 passes for 587 yards … had four touchdown receptions and rushed for another score … can do a lot of things with the ball in his hand … good speed and can get open … this is Collyn’s first Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Case's Nathan Wood runs the ball at the season opening football game at Joseph Case High School in Swansea Friday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Nathan Wood, Case

Wood had an incredible season for the Cardinals this past fall … he was named a South Coast Conference all-star … the senior running back rushed for 1,053 yards and scored nine touchdowns … had 54 points, which was fourth in the area … rushed for 172 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown in a win over Nantucket … helped Case achieve a 6-4 mark on the year … an Otto Graham nominee ... this is Wood’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Nick Wood is an offensive lineman for the Durfee High football team.

Nick Wood, Durfee

Wood was one of the most dependable linemen on both sides of the ball for the Hilltoppers this past fall … he was named a Southeast Conference all-star … recovered a fumble on defense … ball carriers run behind Wood during the year … sure handed tackler on defense … this is Wood’s second straight Herald News All-Scholastics honor.

Second team

Jackson Aguiar, Somerset Berkley

Byron Bell, Diman

Aedan Borges, Case

Andrew Choquette, Diman

T.J. Cusick, Diman

Chris Gaboriault, Case

Alvin Gaston, Durfee

Will Leboeuf, Case

Cooper Long, Durfee

Sam Melo, Case

Gavin Parker, Somerset Berkley

Aaron Pires, Somerset Berkley

Andrew Ramos, Durfee

Dan Richards, Diman

Dasan Rooks, Atlantis Charter

Ben Sherry Durfee

Charlie Vernon, Diman

Josh Yentz, Durfee

