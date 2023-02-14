‘The best of the best, they just get in the fight’: 5 Sooners placed on scholarship Monday

One of the coolest things in college sports is the promotion of a walk-on player to a scholarship student-athlete. Those scholarships can be given out for various reasons, but the moment is special nonetheless.

And on Monday, the Oklahoma Sooners honored five players with scholarships. Zach Schmit, Gavin Freeman, Josh Plaster, Major Melson, and Pierce Hudgens were placed on scholarship.

“Know how hard you work, all right.” Brent Venables said after announcing their scholarship status. You’re willing to get in the fight and not worry about what the result is. You will live with the result. ‘I just want to get in the fight,’ okay. And that’s what it’s all about. Not only if you can promise me a certain level of success. The best of the best, they just get in the fight because that’s what’s in their DNA. That’s what’s inside.”

In the summer, Gavin Freeman’s name popped as one of the players making noise for playing time. And it didn’t take long for him to make a splash in his Sooners’ career. On his first career touch, in the season opener against UTEP, Freeman took an end around and raced around the right side and down the field for a 46-yard touchdown. Later in the season against Kansas, he made a diving catch against Kansas for a 41-yard game. He wouldn’t get a ton of opportunities throughout the season, but he made the most of them.

Zach Schmit took over placekicking duties in the 2022 season after Gabe Brkic’s departure. Schmit was perfect on extra point attempts and went 12 of 18 on field goal opportunities.

Out of Flower Mound, Texas, Josh Plaster came to the Sooners a couple of offseasons ago after spending a year at Arizona State. He’s yet to kick at the collegiate level.

Pierce Hudgens worked his way into a role as a special teams player last season and appeared in four games. He was an Academic All-Big 12 first team selection last season.

Major Melson has yet to appear in a game for the Sooners, but as Venables mentioned, it’s not about the result.

In this moment, Brent Venables is highlighting the work ethic put in by these five individuals. And you can tell how special it is by the reaction of their teammates.

