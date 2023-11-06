Advertisement
Breaking news:

Giants confirm QB Daniel Jones has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Best of the Best of France and Italy Classic Car Show Photo Gallery

Mark Vaughn
·5 min read
best of france and italy 2023
The Best of the Best of France and ItalyMark Vaughn

If you took all of Southern California, turned it upside down, and shook it, you'd be amazed how many cool little French and Italian cars would rattle out.

Inside garages across the Southland, under tarps in backyards, and parked in storage cubicles from Bakersfield to Barstow, these are the best French and Italian cars SoCal has to offer. They gather every first Sunday of November in the dirt and dust of Woodley Park in Van Nuys to celebrate their very existence, and the fact that they started and ran all the way down the freeway. Congratulazioni! Toutes nos félicitations


ALSO CHECK OUT THE ORPHAN CAR SHOW GALLERY

1967 Bizzarrini Strada 5300. This one, the owner claims, is "probably the last all-original car left in the world."

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

And next to it, another 1967 Bizzarrini Strada 5300.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Renault Alpine A110 1300 was made from 1971 to 1976

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1956 Abarth Coupe

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Renault Dauphine put France back on wheels in the 1950s and 1960s. The engine was in the back.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Interior of the Dauphine. The name refers to the Dauphine of France, the wife of the Dauphin, the heir apparent to the French throne.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 1939 Citroën Light 15 Traction Avant was built in Slough, England, to circumvent import duties, a practice that continues today with carmakers around the world.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Dimitris Georgakopolis' 1981 Renault RS Turbo 1.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The R5 Turbo was intended for rallying but they sold some street versions, too.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1986 Renault Turbo 2

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

From 1951 to 1977, the 2CV AU delivery van kept plumbers, window installers, and electricians in business across la Republique.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Dana Schatts says this 1963 Facel Vega Facel III was ordered by his parents at the Paris Auto Show in 1963.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 1964 Rene Bonnet Djet II was found in the UK. The owner says it's the world's first mid-engine road production car, with 181 manufactured. It has an 1149cc Gordini engine with Gordini crossflow cylinder head.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 1953 Nash Healey had a body designed by Pinin Farina.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This is a Fiat 1100 Desiree with body by Vignale.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1966 ASA 1000 GT has been in the same family since new.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Italian company Innocenti made a number of cars, scooters, and motorcycles over the years since its founding in 1920. In 1974 it made a rebodied, three-door hatchback version of the Mini, styled by Bertone.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 1961 Lancia Appia Series III is owned by reknowned automotive journalist Mark Vaughn. It's in great shape, having been driven to and from the show without once catching on fire or dying by the side of the road. Word on the street is he'd part with it for the right amount of dough. No lowballers. He knows what he's got.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This Lancia Flavia arrived on the dock in Long Beach just the week before driving to the show. It is flawless.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1965 Lancia Flavia IF Coupe

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This Lancia Appia Spyder/Cabriolet has flawless patina.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta was the entry drug for many an Italian car lover. With near-perfect balance and feel, it remains a compelling reason to put up with early Italian engineering. It was manufactured from 1954 to 1965 and included a 2+2 coupé, four-door saloon, estate, spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

If this Alfa Romeo Milano was in better shape you could say it was a Mint Milano. I'll show myself out.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Love Alfas but want a modern car with air bags and crumple zones? They're still making them. This is the Giulia sedan. Prices start at $45,075 and top out at $81,375 for the mighty 505-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The 4C was the best-handling car in the world when it came on the market in 2015.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Too much light eminates from this Alfa.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo Giulia TI

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

There's a story here, somewhere...

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Another Giulia TI

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo GT Veloce

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 2000 GTV sold new for $7930

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Giulia

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo GT Veloce

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Giulietta Sprint designed by Bertone.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This 1750 GTV sold new for $4970.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Fiat/Bertone x1/9 was the poor man's, the really poor man's, Ferrari.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1978 Fiat Abarth Group 4 recreation.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Fiat 124 Sport Spider was made from 1966-1985. It was designed by and manufactured at the Italian carrozzeria Pininfarina factory. It styled by American Tom Tjaarda.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1970 Fiat 850 Sedan

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Fiat Dino 2000 Coupe had a real 2.0- or 2.4-liter Ferrari V6. The car was styled by Bertone.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Iso Grifo

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Ferrari Lusso

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

1964 Iso Rivolta GT

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Another Iso Grifo

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

If you bought enough of these, Ferrari would allow you to buy a 458.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Ferrari

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Ferrari

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

The Lamborghini Espada was pure V12-powered '70s.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

A brace of Espada.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Seller says this is the 1954 Paris show car of the 1954 Hudson Italia, 1 of 26 cars built. He's asking $170,000, but that includes a new windshield.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Pantera

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

De Tomaso Pantera

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Maserati

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Maserati Bora

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Maserati

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Maserati Quattroporte

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Another one bites the Woodley Park dust...

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

This Talbot-Lago Grand Sport was said to have been driven into the show by Jay Leno himself, but I did not witness that.

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn

Abarth 750 GT Allemano

best of france and italy 2023
Mark Vaughn