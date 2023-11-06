Best of the Best of France and Italy Classic Car Show Photo Gallery

Mark Vaughn

If you took all of Southern California, turned it upside down, and shook it, you'd be amazed how many cool little French and Italian cars would rattle out.

Inside garages across the Southland, under tarps in backyards, and parked in storage cubicles from Bakersfield to Barstow, these are the best French and Italian cars SoCal has to offer. They gather every first Sunday of November in the dirt and dust of Woodley Park in Van Nuys to celebrate their very existence, and the fact that they started and ran all the way down the freeway. Congratulazioni! Toutes nos félicitations





1967 Bizzarrini Strada 5300. This one, the owner claims, is "probably the last all-original car left in the world."

Mark Vaughn

And next to it, another 1967 Bizzarrini Strada 5300.

Mark Vaughn

The Renault Alpine A110 1300 was made from 1971 to 1976

Mark Vaughn

1956 Abarth Coupe

Mark Vaughn

The Renault Dauphine put France back on wheels in the 1950s and 1960s. The engine was in the back.

Mark Vaughn

Interior of the Dauphine. The name refers to the Dauphine of France, the wife of the Dauphin, the heir apparent to the French throne.

Mark Vaughn

This 1939 Citroën Light 15 Traction Avant was built in Slough, England, to circumvent import duties, a practice that continues today with carmakers around the world.

Mark Vaughn

Dimitris Georgakopolis' 1981 Renault RS Turbo 1.

Mark Vaughn

The R5 Turbo was intended for rallying but they sold some street versions, too.

Mark Vaughn

1986 Renault Turbo 2

Mark Vaughn

From 1951 to 1977, the 2CV AU delivery van kept plumbers, window installers, and electricians in business across la Republique.

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo

Mark Vaughn

Dana Schatts says this 1963 Facel Vega Facel III was ordered by his parents at the Paris Auto Show in 1963.

Mark Vaughn

This 1964 Rene Bonnet Djet II was found in the UK. The owner says it's the world's first mid-engine road production car, with 181 manufactured. It has an 1149cc Gordini engine with Gordini crossflow cylinder head.

Mark Vaughn

This 1953 Nash Healey had a body designed by Pinin Farina.

Mark Vaughn

This is a Fiat 1100 Desiree with body by Vignale.

Mark Vaughn

1966 ASA 1000 GT has been in the same family since new.

Mark Vaughn

The Italian company Innocenti made a number of cars, scooters, and motorcycles over the years since its founding in 1920. In 1974 it made a rebodied, three-door hatchback version of the Mini, styled by Bertone.

Mark Vaughn

This 1961 Lancia Appia Series III is owned by reknowned automotive journalist Mark Vaughn. It's in great shape, having been driven to and from the show without once catching on fire or dying by the side of the road. Word on the street is he'd part with it for the right amount of dough. No lowballers. He knows what he's got.

Mark Vaughn

This Lancia Flavia arrived on the dock in Long Beach just the week before driving to the show. It is flawless.

Mark Vaughn

1965 Lancia Flavia IF Coupe

Mark Vaughn

This Lancia Appia Spyder/Cabriolet has flawless patina.

Mark Vaughn

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta was the entry drug for many an Italian car lover. With near-perfect balance and feel, it remains a compelling reason to put up with early Italian engineering. It was manufactured from 1954 to 1965 and included a 2+2 coupé, four-door saloon, estate, spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale.

Mark Vaughn

If this Alfa Romeo Milano was in better shape you could say it was a Mint Milano. I'll show myself out.

Mark Vaughn

Love Alfas but want a modern car with air bags and crumple zones? They're still making them. This is the Giulia sedan. Prices start at $45,075 and top out at $81,375 for the mighty 505-hp Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Mark Vaughn

The 4C was the best-handling car in the world when it came on the market in 2015.

Mark Vaughn

Too much light eminates from this Alfa.

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo Giulietta

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo Giulia TI

Mark Vaughn

There's a story here, somewhere...

Mark Vaughn

Another Giulia TI

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo GT Veloce

Mark Vaughn

This 2000 GTV sold new for $7930

Mark Vaughn

Giulia

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo GT Veloce

Mark Vaughn

Giulietta Sprint designed by Bertone.

Mark Vaughn

This 1750 GTV sold new for $4970.

Mark Vaughn

The Fiat/Bertone x1/9 was the poor man's, the really poor man's, Ferrari.

Mark Vaughn

1978 Fiat Abarth Group 4 recreation.

Mark Vaughn

The Fiat 124 Sport Spider was made from 1966-1985. It was designed by and manufactured at the Italian carrozzeria Pininfarina factory. It styled by American Tom Tjaarda.

Mark Vaughn

1970 Fiat 850 Sedan

Mark Vaughn

The Fiat Dino 2000 Coupe had a real 2.0- or 2.4-liter Ferrari V6. The car was styled by Bertone.

Mark Vaughn

Iso Grifo

Mark Vaughn

Ferrari Lusso

Mark Vaughn

1964 Iso Rivolta GT

Mark Vaughn

Another Iso Grifo

Mark Vaughn

If you bought enough of these, Ferrari would allow you to buy a 458.

Mark Vaughn

Ferrari

Mark Vaughn

Ferrari

Mark Vaughn

The Lamborghini Espada was pure V12-powered '70s.

Mark Vaughn

A brace of Espada.

Mark Vaughn

Seller says this is the 1954 Paris show car of the 1954 Hudson Italia, 1 of 26 cars built. He's asking $170,000, but that includes a new windshield.

Mark Vaughn

Pantera

Mark Vaughn

De Tomaso Pantera

Mark Vaughn

Maserati

Mark Vaughn

Maserati Bora

Mark Vaughn

Maserati

Mark Vaughn

Maserati Quattroporte

Mark Vaughn

Another one bites the Woodley Park dust...

Mark Vaughn

This Talbot-Lago Grand Sport was said to have been driven into the show by Jay Leno himself, but I did not witness that.

Mark Vaughn

Alfa Romeo

Mark Vaughn

Abarth 750 GT Allemano