The best of the best: Andover's Conte preps for draft with state's top honor

Jun. 20—The votes are in, and Andover resident Matt Conte has been named Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year for the sport of baseball.

The 19-year-old, who just ended his tremendous career at Dexter Southfield Prep, takes home the award while continuing to get a lot of attention from Major League teams.

Conte, who has committed to play at Wake Forest University, was driving to New York for a workout with the San Diego Padres when he found out about the award.

"I was obviously thrilled and proud of myself for all of the hard work that I have put in," said Conte.

At 6-foot-1, 210 pound catcher, Conte finished the season with a .459 batting average, including hitting four home runs and driving in 15 RBI, while having an on-base percentage of .588 and a slugging percentage of 1.375. He helped lead Dexter to a 12-9-1 record, including a trip to the Central New England Prep School semifinals, losing 2-1 to Worcester Academy. He made one defensive error this entire season.

According to Dexter head coach Dan Donato, scouts are calling Conte the second best high school catcher in the country. Only Cade Arrambide of Texas, who has committed to LSU, is ranked ahead of him.

The New England Baseball Journal and other publications and websites also list Conte as a top MLB prospect.

As the scouts prepare for July's amateur draft, Conte's attributes speak for themselves. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has a knack for making powerful contact with exit velocities up to 102 miles per hour. Couple his flare at the plate with a 6.96 second 60-yard dash time and a catcher's pop-up time between 1.84-1.91 seconds, Conte is already drawing comparisons to MLB talent. San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey's time was 1.87 seconds.

"Matt is awesome — he is the real deal for sure," said Donato. "He's got a great frame and he's got a big league body. At the plate, he's a pro hitter. He's got great patience and has a real keen eye for the strike zone and makes solid contact almost every at-bat. He's really fun to watch."

Conte's offense is the appetizer. His main dish is his defense. His receiving skills, ability to block balls in the dirt and arm strength are all off the charts.

"We've got a couple of young guys out in the middle of our infield and they struggle with his throw sometimes because it goes four feet off the ground," explained Donato. "It never goes higher and it never goes lower. Younger guys are just not used to catchers throwing it like that. He's a total package in that sense."

Like any other elite athlete, Conte had to — and still does — work on his craft. Back when he was in the eighth grade, baseball stopped when COVID happened. With a pitching machine in his backyard, he spent three to four hours daily on his offensive and defensive skills.

"(With my swing), I wasn't rotating as fast as I should have but I was also growing into my body," said Conte. "I had to get my fast twitch muscles to start firing in my swing. I took a lot of hard swings and I had a lot of calluses on my hands.

"My bat speed just wasn't there. Baseball is a game where you are always adapting . You are never going to be able to get one thing perfectly down, so I knew that was going to be a grind but it was a grind that I wanted to go through if I wanted to play at the next level."

Since the season has ended, Conte has been very busy taking part in several workouts with Major League teams, including the Padres and also the Los Angeles Angels. He traveled to Marietta High School in Atlanta for the Angels workout. After a throwing and bullpen session, he joined about 50 other college and high school players and participated in a five-swing home run derby. Conte hit two out, and hit the top of the fence on a third hit to win the competition.

"It was cool to see where you stack up against the rest of the competition," he said.

He was scheduled to head back to New York for a workout with the Yankees before participating in the MLB Draft Combine to be held at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field from June 18-23. Currently, Conte is ranked No. 146 on the MLB Pipeline draft prospect list.

"I would say that I'm definitely getting a lot more interest (from MLB teams). Either options are great options and I don't know where I'm leaning towards. Right now I'm not leaning towards anything," he said. "I'm excited about (the Yankees workout and the MLB Combine), but I'm not focused on anything (to get ahead of myself). I'm just focusing on playing good baseball and taking it one day at a time."