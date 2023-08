Cardinal Elite...

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Whether she’s on the hardwood or appearing on the red carpet, Cameron Brink has quickly become a star on the rise. The talented center has helped the Stanford Cardinals team win a national championship, the US national team win gold medals, and her career arc is far from complete. Off the court, Brink has also captured fans’ attention, with the 6-foot-4 talent making a splash on social media and at premiers and events.

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Cameron Brink

(Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Cameron Brink

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Brink

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire